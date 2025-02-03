  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Zach Lavine traded from the Chicago Bulls in 3-way trade deal.

Sources: Deal sends Fox to Spurs, LaVine to Kings

The Kings are finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and acquire Bulls guard Zach LaVine as part of a three-team trade involving multiple players and draft picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.
Thoughts and opinions on this trade deal for anyone who watches NBA, plz.

Anyone know if Zach Collins or Tre Jones are any good? (They don’t seem to score that many points per game, according to their wikipedia stats..) :-(
 
Thoughts and opinions on this trade deal for anyone who watches NBA, plz.

Anyone know if Zach Collins or Tre Jones are any good? (They don’t seem to score that many points per game, according to their wikipedia stats..) :-(
He got traded for cans. Vucevic and White will be traded for cans. Then the Bulls will be relegated to playing their G League team for the rest of the season to keep the game competitive.
 
