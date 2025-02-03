Zach Lavine traded from the Chicago Bulls in 3-way deal.

GuanoApes
Feb 11, 2015
- 969
- 127
Sources: Deal sends Fox to Spurs, LaVine to Kings
The Kings are finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and acquire Bulls guard Zach LaVine as part of a three-team trade involving multiple players and draft picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.
Thoughts and opinions on this trade deal for anyone who watches NBA, plz.
Anyone know if Zach Collins or Tre Jones are any good? (They don’t seem to score that many points per game, according to their wikipedia stats..) :-(