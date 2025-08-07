  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Zach Cregger's New Horror Film WEAPONS (In Theaters Aug. 8)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,526
Reaction score
25,248
From Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian (2022), comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. In theaters August 8.



 
s8DzVKF.png


OQ2CAvF.png


ZXiAmUd.png


YwWW8Q9.png
 
I’m seeing this film getting a lot of hype. I hadn’t even heard of it until last week but now I’m thinking I’ll have to give it a watch. Always down for some horror.
 
I saw the poster for this at the theater awhile back and it looked pretty interesting, kinda had a Hitchcock-ish vibe, instantly piqued my interest even though its made by the director of Barbarian and I hated that movie

Trailers look good but I got a feeling its gonna be more Barbarian bullshit

Still might go see it and hope I'm wrong, though


71J4zDPsIPL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
 
Checking it out this weekend. I was big fan of Barbarian, interested to see what Cregger has in store.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,292
Messages
57,656,368
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top