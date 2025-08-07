  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Zach Cregger's New Horror Film WEAPONS (Impressive $43 Million U.S. Opening Weekend)

If you have seen WEAPONS, how would you rate it?

  • 10 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9 - Great

    Votes: 5 25.0%

  • 8 - Good

    Votes: 7 35.0%

  • 7 - Fairly Good

    Votes: 5 25.0%

  • 6 - Decent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Poor

    Votes: 1 5.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Terrible

    Votes: 1 5.0%

  • 1 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not interested in watching this

    Votes: 1 5.0%
  • Total voters
    20
From Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian (2022), comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. In theaters August 8.



 
s8DzVKF.png


OQ2CAvF.png


ZXiAmUd.png


YwWW8Q9.png
 
I’m seeing this film getting a lot of hype. I hadn’t even heard of it until last week but now I’m thinking I’ll have to give it a watch. Always down for some horror.
 
I saw the poster for this at the theater awhile back and it looked pretty interesting, kinda had a Hitchcock-ish vibe, instantly piqued my interest even though its made by the director of Barbarian and I hated that movie

Trailers look good but I got a feeling its gonna be more Barbarian bullshit

Still might go see it and hope I'm wrong, though


71J4zDPsIPL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
 
I was hoping DragonLord saw this already, but it seems I will first.

Kinda liked barbarian, but this is hyping my hopes. Tomorrow there's a screening at 2:17pm and my slut won't go until 7.

...im wondering if I should go without.
 
I hardly trust rotten tomatoes critics. But the trailer looked fairly interesting.

Pittie Petey said:
I saw the poster for this at the theater awhile back and it looked pretty interesting, kinda had a Hitchcock-ish vibe, instantly piqued my interest even though its made by the director of Barbarian and I hated that movie

Trailers look good but I got a feeling its gonna be more Barbarian bullshit

Still might go see it and hope I'm wrong, though


A poster without a bunch of floating heads.
<mma4>
 
Barbarians was decent for 2/3 then became a mess. I'm seeing this promoted all over FB as the best thing ever, so I wouldn't expect much. The schill reviewers are promoting this as usual as the scariest thing ever. Yawn.
 
Enjoyed Barbarian and the initial trailer for this genuinely gave me a shudder, I'm really looking forward to going to see this on the weekend and so have avoided all other trailers and reviews.
 
Roids said:
Barbarians was decent for 2/3 then became a mess. I'm seeing this promoted all over FB as the best thing ever, so I wouldn't expect much. The schill reviewers are promoting this as usual as the scariest thing ever. Yawn.
THATS what worries me cuz the movies usually disappoint or suck.
 
1000017531.jpg

I bitched out and waited for the girl and...am I using the wrong app? Im using fandango and these seats arent imax or 3d, its standard, with recliners.

Now im demanding this movie doesnt suck. I stream a lot and download even more but I like the movie experience and give support, but....the fuck is this?

The Regal points I stack, they only get me snacks. So, is there another app to use?

Kinda hate downloading shit versions but, if this is the price, then...how can I pay it without kicking my own ass?
 
Just finished seeing this and to me i would say its good at best for me.

Its a story told from the point of view of 5 or 6 people that all interact with each other. Me personally I couldn't stand the woman Janice in the movie. She looks like the female version of Justin Timberlake in the 2000s that is also a hardcore liberal lesbian. Idk something about her rubs me the wrong way where she isnt someone I want in the lead/co lead of a film.

I thought overall it was interesting and it does have a few decent/good scares. I don't want to give anything away or tell you what I didnt care for right now just in case anyone out there wants to go see it. I do not want to ruin the experience for you so I will wait until after this weekend to say more about it.

Would I pay money to see this? No
Should you watch this if you pay a monthly subscription to the movies like AMC pass/movie pass ect? Yes
Would I watch this again? Yes

My Rating: 7/10 which just means good on my ratings scale.

I would have liked a better lead actress instead of Julia Gardner. The rest of the cast was really good. Theres also a good laugh or 2 to go with some good scares.
 
I was pleased with the movie, very much so,but not for the price.

Plissken said:
Cregger was also one of the members of The Whitest Kids You Know sketch group, which some people may know from their IFC show.
Holy shit! I only loved one skit they did, the dating show. Was he the last contestant?
 
The twist will be every kid had autism except the kid who stayed lol. I kid I kid.

This does look like an interesting concept I just have a feeling the end will be disappointing.
 
