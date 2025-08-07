Just finished seeing this and to me i would say its good at best for me.



Its a story told from the point of view of 5 or 6 people that all interact with each other. Me personally I couldn't stand the woman Janice in the movie. She looks like the female version of Justin Timberlake in the 2000s that is also a hardcore liberal lesbian. Idk something about her rubs me the wrong way where she isnt someone I want in the lead/co lead of a film.



I thought overall it was interesting and it does have a few decent/good scares. I don't want to give anything away or tell you what I didnt care for right now just in case anyone out there wants to go see it. I do not want to ruin the experience for you so I will wait until after this weekend to say more about it.



Would I pay money to see this? No

Should you watch this if you pay a monthly subscription to the movies like AMC pass/movie pass ect? Yes

Would I watch this again? Yes



My Rating: 7/10 which just means good on my ratings scale.



I would have liked a better lead actress instead of Julia Gardner. The rest of the cast was really good. Theres also a good laugh or 2 to go with some good scares.