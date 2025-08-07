Dragonlordxxxxx
From Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian (2022), comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. In theaters August 8.