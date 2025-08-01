Zab Judah talks about 2nd Cory Spinks fight and Nelly entrance

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,702
- Reaction score
- 12,966
Ya'll must've forgot. So here's a refresher.
ChatGPT:
Zab Judah knocked out Cory Spinks on February 5, 2005, in St. Louis, it was for the undisputed welterweight championship, but not officially for the lineal title at that time — although there’s some nuance.
Here's what was at stake:
- WBC, WBA (Super), and IBF welterweight titles — making it an undisputed championship fight.
- Cory Spinks was the reigning undisputed welterweight champion, having unified those titles.
Neither Floyd Mayweather Jr. nor Manny Pacquiao were ever officially undisputed welterweight champions — meaning they never held all four major sanctioning body titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) at the same time in the welterweight division.