  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Zab Judah talks about 2nd Cory Spinks fight and Nelly entrance

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,702
Reaction score
12,966


Ya'll must've forgot. So here's a refresher.





ChatGPT:
Zab Judah knocked out Cory Spinks on February 5, 2005, in St. Louis, it was for the undisputed welterweight championship, but not officially for the lineal title at that time — although there’s some nuance.


Here's what was at stake:​


  • WBC, WBA (Super), and IBF welterweight titles — making it an undisputed championship fight.
  • Cory Spinks was the reigning undisputed welterweight champion, having unified those titles.

Neither Floyd Mayweather Jr. nor Manny Pacquiao were ever officially undisputed welterweight champions — meaning they never held all four major sanctioning body titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) at the same time in the welterweight division.
 
