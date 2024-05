Gamboa is Fucking Exciting to watch, dude is just a freak of nature he needs to be pushed and marketed more in Florida...why does Shaw push kimbo like crazy but he cant even invest in Gamboa and pitch him and market him among the cuban community in florida?



Gamboa puts on a show everytime he fights and he doesn't care if he gets knocked out kinda like Andre Berto 2 of my favorite younger guys now.



Gamboa and Berto could both follow the floyd jr route and pot shot all fight but they got that gameness in them and are not scared to mix it up.