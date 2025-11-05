YouTuber trades barbs with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou

Kung Fu Kowboy
Backed by Netflix, Paul was originally scheduled to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Nov. 14 in Miami.
However, the bout fell off after Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, accused him for aggravated battery, among other charges.
Ngannou was reportedly being considered as an option to replace Davis against Paul. However, Ngannou seemingly declined, leading to ducking accusations from Paul.
“Dear Francis - just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud,” Paul wrote on X.
Responding to Paul, Ngannou slammed “The Problem Child” for fighting a 58-year-old Mike Tyson:
“Choose your words wisely boy. I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane.”
Paul hit back, reminding Ngannou that he had supported him during the contract feud with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. “The Problem Child” refuses to support Ngannou anymore and accuses the former UFC heavyweight champion of using his clout for selfish gains instead of supporting his home nation. Paul claimed on X that he and Jon Jones, who Ngannou was once looking to fight, would sleep the Cameroonian:
“My lane helped your lane. I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God don’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake holier than thou actor, when it’s always been just about you. Maybe use your platform to speak on the youth of your country (posting a flag ain’t it), instead of doing TMZ interviews like a conman to talk about me. Reality check…I sleep you in boxing and Jon Jones does in… ”
