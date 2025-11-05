  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

YouTuber trades barbs with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou

Things are heating up between Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou.

Backed by Netflix, Paul was originally scheduled to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Nov. 14 in Miami.


However, the bout fell off after Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, accused him for aggravated battery, among other charges.

Ngannou was reportedly being considered as an option to replace Davis against Paul. However, Ngannou seemingly declined, leading to ducking accusations from Paul.

“Dear Francis - just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud,” Paul wrote on X.

Responding to Paul, Ngannou slammed “The Problem Child” for fighting a 58-year-old Mike Tyson:

“Choose your words wisely boy. I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane.😤

Paul hit back, reminding Ngannou that he had supported him during the contract feud with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. “The Problem Child” refuses to support Ngannou anymore and accuses the former UFC heavyweight champion of using his clout for selfish gains instead of supporting his home nation. Paul claimed on X that he and Jon Jones, who Ngannou was once looking to fight, would sleep the Cameroonian:

“My lane helped your lane. I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God don’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake holier than thou actor, when it’s always been just about you. Maybe use your platform to speak on the youth of your country (posting a flag ain’t it), instead of doing TMZ interviews like a conman to talk about me. Reality check…I sleep you in boxing and Jon Jones does in…🛌 💤 😤

A potent combo of arrogance and stupidity.

Paul wouldn't take the fight anyway, Francis should of just said yes. If Paul was actually interested in fighting somebody his size with a pulse he would be asking for Till.
 
It hurts cuck paul he can't buy Francis lol, his ego can't handle it.

Just like Conor could not bought the rematch with Khabib.
 
Influencer high roller Jake Paul has been humilitiating money hungry ex fighters enough. Francis was the first to put his foot down. Finally someone with dignity. And I fully understand that he was offended by the offer. He said NO to any sum of money. Respect.

THANK you Francis Ngannou for finally putting a stop to these no-interest-freak shows. Thank you.
 
lol @ dignity.

Francis is about them dollars, and this seem like EZ money to me.
 
I mean, Francis has already gotten his multi million boxing paydays...
 
Everyone would love him or anyone for beating the shit outta Jake Paul. Long time comin
 
Who knows what his actual level of boxing is. It's a blur at this point. I wouldnt bet on Ngannou in any boxing match and I think hes an amazing specimen.
 
so apparently going for higher yields of money and a higher platform of clout, is undignified.

would love to know what you do for work, OP
 
