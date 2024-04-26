Youtuber SunnyV2 Makes a Video on Why People Are Laughing at Ronda's Failure

Big Al's Texas BBQ

Big Al's Texas BBQ

Sorry, no tortilla!
@Black
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
7,362
Reaction score
3,791


If you're not familiar with SunnyV2, he mostly makes video essays on famous people who've had controversial careers. I'm pretty sure this is the first time he's done a video on an MMA fighter.

  • The first half of the video covers her MMA career. If you were watching MMA during Ronda's run, then you're already familiar with everything that was covered (Ronda's ego, being a bad striker, losing horribly to Holm and Nunes).
  • The second half of the video covers her WWE run. Basically, it mentions how Becky Lynch became more popular than Ronda and Ronda would constantly call pro-wrestling fake. Because of this and her salty behavior, her pro-wrestling career ended early.

Overall, the video was a nice summary of why people don't like her.
 
What Ronda achieved was commendable but these are just some reasons people dislike her
v5J1vVO.gif

1714121403504.png
1714121447337.png
1714121472926.png

c781b103de6673a0a52375043bbd8be6.gif
 
Anyone who needed to watch a video to know why she is disliked is a celebrity ass eating weirdo who is disconnected from reality. Such a person isn't even worth acknowledging in life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,049
Messages
55,463,674
Members
174,786
Latest member
JoyceOuthw

Share this page

Back
Top