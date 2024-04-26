Youtuber SunnyV2 Makes a Video on Why People Are Laughing at Ronda's Failure

Big Al's Texas BBQ
If you're not familiar with SunnyV2, he mostly makes video essays on famous people who've had controversial careers. I'm pretty sure this is the first time he's done a video on an MMA fighter.
- The first half of the video covers her MMA career. If you were watching MMA during Ronda's run, then you're already familiar with everything that was covered (Ronda's ego, being a bad striker, losing horribly to Holm and Nunes).
- The second half of the video covers her WWE run. Basically, it mentions how Becky Lynch became more popular than Ronda and Ronda would constantly call pro-wrestling fake. Because of this and her salty behavior, her pro-wrestling career ended early.
Overall, the video was a nice summary of why people don't like her.