Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 7,377
- Reaction score
- 25,891
how can adult male be this gullible?Jesus titty fucking christ... that's humiliating.
How can an adult male be that pathetically weak?
This is no male , i always wonder when i see this or fat guys, how in the world they survive this long, but they do, we humans are even beyond rats and coachroches, you could eat shit and do nothing for decades, there is no need to move to get the food, but probably one day, someday the nature (AI) will do the selection one more time, so better stay frosty sherdogers, keep on runing half naked in the woods, and always do your daily rutine of pushups.Jesus titty fucking christ... that's humiliating.
How can an adult male be that pathetically weak?
how can adult male be this gullible?
Children who were fed formula as infants, high estrogen, high soy intake and plastics. Also a lack of a Father figure. Many such cases.Jesus titty fucking christ... that's humiliating.
How can an adult male be that pathetically weak?