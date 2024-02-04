YouTube recommending disgusting content

Does this happen to anyone else? Despite being owned by Google, searching does not work like Google. It will show you a few videos related to the topic you wanted and then it will start inserting videos based on the category "People Also watched". These are irrelevant to what I searched for and very often disturbing. I've been recommended shit like "woman mauled by dog", "cat killed by coyote", or some gross bug infestation video. I don't even have to click on it to be disturbed, the thumbnail itself is usually disgusting. Does anyone else get these?
 
I dont get any recommendations like that on YouTube but I definitely do get them on Twitter, and I fvcking hate it :mad:
 
No, I only get Malaysian bull cows trying to hump some female cow.
 
No not stuff like that just a bunch of other bullshit I don't care about though. Death to ads. I never sign in though so I don't think they know how to target me.

I've been getting alot of Cereve face moisturizer ads here though.. Fully framing my phone screen. Fuck off Sherdog with the ads. I already have that and now out of spite I probably won't buy it again.
 
Recommendations have been shit for almost 12 months, maybe more.
You refresh the page hoping for new contents, 80% of them stays the same. I'm spending less and less time there.

But as much as we complain, considering they are pushing through with all these hated changes, it must be working right for them. Big companies like these only cares about revenue, so despite the backlash online, it must be making them more revenue now, or perhaps they believe it will in the long run.
 
There was a time they were recommending me these "beheading" videos often with children. They were all in Arabic writing usually with someone holding a knife to someones throat. It never showed anything more than that but it was disturbing. Only time I've ever reported anything to them.
 
It doesn't happen with normal videos but it did happen with YouTube shorts recently.

The title was something about a weightlifter that should've used a spotter, so I clicked on it thinking it would either be a funny fail video or at worst a guy getting hurt.

But nope, this dude was bench pressing and got trapped under the bar, and just flailed around until he died.

I was like "holy fuck why did YouTube put this in my feed? I don't want to watch people die."
 
I definitely hate watching shit like that I don't want traumatized and that shit be stuck in my mind
 
I watched some vids of Patrice Oneal roast and bill burr
then it recommend me stuff about theo von and tomorrow segura
I don't know how it could jump from comedy to that
must be a glitch in the matrix
 
