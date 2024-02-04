YouTube recommending disgusting content

blaseblase
Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Does this happen to anyone else? Despite being owned by Google, searching does not work like Google. It will show you a few videos related to the topic you wanted and then it will start inserting videos based on the category "People Also watched". These are irrelevant to what I searched for and very often disturbing. I've been recommended shit like "woman mauled by dog", "cat killed by coyote", or some gross bug infestation video. I don't even have to click on it to be disturbed, the thumbnail itself is usually disgusting. Does anyone else get these?