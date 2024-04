Spotify has the worst podcast interface ever. They make it such a pain in the ass to organize your episodes the way you want them, and they never seem to keep my spot when I have to pick up where I left off. They start playing some other episode when I want it to pick up where I left off.



When I was using iPhone I had an app called overcast which was great. But sadly they're not on Android.



Anyhoo, back on topic, I find them both frustrating. YouTube doesn't let me hit thumbs up or down on certain songs, no idea why. And their algorithm always seems to drift towards some shit I don't want to hear.



But since I get YouTube music free with my YouTube premium subscription, that's the one I'm going with. I can't justify paying separately for Spotify.