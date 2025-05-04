YouTube has turned into Tard-Porn

Bballfan123
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2020
- Messages
- 1,239
- Reaction score
- 1,373
YouTube recommendations have turned into money brain retard fuel
Wtf is this crap? Go into incognito mode and do a ‘fresh’ YouTube without recommendations. 100% half naked people, prison videos, tough hurr dir man gets revenge videos. Brain rot for 52 year old India man. “CHECK OUT DA GURL SHE SAID HE WIZ UGLY DEN HE PUL UP IN DA LAMBO AND SHE GOT SAD!” The CIA won. We r cooked
Everyone in this thread has to screencap the default YouTube incognito page so they see what I’m talking about
Wtf is this crap? Go into incognito mode and do a ‘fresh’ YouTube without recommendations. 100% half naked people, prison videos, tough hurr dir man gets revenge videos. Brain rot for 52 year old India man. “CHECK OUT DA GURL SHE SAID HE WIZ UGLY DEN HE PUL UP IN DA LAMBO AND SHE GOT SAD!” The CIA won. We r cooked
Everyone in this thread has to screencap the default YouTube incognito page so they see what I’m talking about