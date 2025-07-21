Lucky turn of fate for Finney. I don't think he was making it out of this one and I had a sneaking suspicion the UFC was gonna pull a Karl Williams/Josefine Knutsson by sending him packing the moment he took a loss lol.



I think Bekoev is a way better fighter than Belgaroui, who did not overly impress me on DWCS and is lacking in MMA experience. I think Bekoev has the tools to win this by pressuring early, mixing things up, making it dirty, and forcing the kickboxer to worry about his grappling. That said, talk about training camp whiplash. Bekoev just spent months preparing to sprawl-n-brawl a short, stocky muscle bound wrestler who is coming to take him down and smother him. Now he has to totally shift gears and get ready to implement his own offensive wrestling against a towering, lanky kickboxer lmao. He'll probably pull it off given Belgaroui's lack of experience and short camp (with a potentially rough weight cut), but still.