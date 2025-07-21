  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Yousri Belgaroui will make his UFC debut against Azamat Bekoev on August 2nd

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    8
Not officially announced yet, but I’ve been able to confirm that Yousri will indeed make his UFC debut next week against Azamat Bekoev, stepping in for Torrez Finney.

It’ll be at Middleweight, tough cut on short notice:



UPDATE:

Official

 
Last edited:
Wow, that's cool. Much cooler fight, Finney prolongs his UFC career there as I think he was getting corpsed and cut.

Going for Bekoev by submission.
 
He looked mid against Taiga Iwasaki and Bekoev might look like an alright matchup on paper, but a tough cut and short camp usually don't go well together.
Bekoev by sub relatively early.
 
Lucky turn of fate for Finney. I don't think he was making it out of this one and I had a sneaking suspicion the UFC was gonna pull a Karl Williams/Josefine Knutsson by sending him packing the moment he took a loss lol.

I think Bekoev is a way better fighter than Belgaroui, who did not overly impress me on DWCS and is lacking in MMA experience. I think Bekoev has the tools to win this by pressuring early, mixing things up, making it dirty, and forcing the kickboxer to worry about his grappling. That said, talk about training camp whiplash. Bekoev just spent months preparing to sprawl-n-brawl a short, stocky muscle bound wrestler who is coming to take him down and smother him. Now he has to totally shift gears and get ready to implement his own offensive wrestling against a towering, lanky kickboxer lmao. He'll probably pull it off given Belgaroui's lack of experience and short camp (with a potentially rough weight cut), but still.
 
Safton said:
(with a potentially rough weight cut).
Click to expand...
Definitely going to be a tough cut. Yousri’s a huge Middleweight, hasn’t made 185 in two years, and he’s been fighting at LHW ever since.
 
Siver! said:
Azamat needs to fight someone with more wins I'm his next fight.

They're treating him like he's 10-3, not 20-3.
Click to expand...
I feel like his first two were on quite short notice. Could be wrong but that would explain it.

As for the Finney matchmaking, they clearly wanted Finney destroyed so they could cut him after his last performance was so trash.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Thankfully Yousri has no wrestling so Bekoev can just double leg and maul him.
Click to expand...


Yep, it's probably an easier fight in some ways for Bekoev. Belgaroui hasn't looked particularly good at any aspect of MMA, Finney is at least a strong as fuck brick shithouse with takedowns, even if he's boring as hell. I think Bekoev makes it look quite easy.
 
I wasn’t impressed with him at all both times on DWCS..
 
Welcome to the UFC, here’s a russian grappler to maul you into bolivia after a tough weight cut. I’m not even mad.
 
