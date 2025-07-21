BoxerMaurits
Not officially announced yet, but I’ve been able to confirm that Yousri will indeed make his UFC debut next week against Azamat Bekoev, stepping in for Torrez Finney.
It’ll be at Middleweight, tough cut on short notice:
UPDATE:
Official
UPDATE:
Official
