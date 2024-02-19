You're supposed to last a long time during intercourse, yet finish quickly during a BJ...

It's not fair. You never want to be a 2-pump chump so you try your hardest to get your body to last a while before climaxing. Yet when you're getting a blow job you're supposed to finish fast.



Today I was getting a BJ and it felt great but it was taking a long time to get to the finish line. And she started giving signs that she was getting tired, like changing position, switching hands, she even let out a big sigh at one point, almost like she was saying "how much longer is this gonna take?"



And of course that just makes the situation worse, because I feel all this pressure to finish quickly, which means I'm not relaxing and enjoying myself so it's actually putting me further from the finish line. And in my head I'm like, "Bitch if you're technique was better then maybe I would be done by now" But of course I can't say that out loud. She's nice enough to blow me for 20 minutes straight so I certainly don't want to be criticizing her.



If it were another day I could abandon the beej and just start banging her, but she was on the rag. I know some of you filthy mofos are into that sort of thing but we're not a period-sex couple. She doesn't like it and I'm not really into it either so it was basically the BJ or nothing.



Anyone ever feel pressured to hurry up when she's swallering yer bananer?