You're stranded on a deserted island with the following people, who becomes your bestie?

1. Jon Jones
2. Conor McGregor
3. Casey Anthony
4. Eliot Page
5. Kris Jenner
6. Hans Nieman (pro chess player who cheats)
7. Ghislane Maxwell

You're stuck on this island for years. Maybe the rest of your life. Which one of these people becomes your best friend on the island?
 
Bathwater said:
Casey Anthony for sure. I think she’s still pretty decent looking these days and we wouldn’t have to worry about having to care for any kids. At least not for long.
She's definitely the hottest chick on the island but she also has committed the most heinous act.

Even if she wanted to bang, I don't think I could get it up for her. She disgusts me.
 
Is Casey Anthony the one who kills people? I think I'd be besties with him/her/whatever it is, hoping that it kills me peacefully. I don't want to live on an island with these people.
 
I'd try and befriend Casey Anthony, but I'm sure she'd be getting double teamed by Bones and Conor behind my back.
 
Hans Nieman is actually a cool dude and could teach me some chess. Everyone else seems like they would try to kill me in my sleep or be obnoxious as fuck.
 
Hans seems pretty chill.

Jones would be most useful to have as a friend though.
 
ill just drown them, spare elliot unless they annoy me. but its an island so i can commit murder with no repercussions.
 
italiamusica said:
I mean, considering Elliot Page is the only non-piece of shit on the list, probably them.
While xe hasn't killed a toddler, xe seems like xe would be annoying to be around. Xe is always whining about something and acting like every day is a traumatic experience. I don't think I could be friends with xem.
 
