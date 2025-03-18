  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime You're Stranded in a Remote Antarctic Station with a Maniac - What do you do?

So, you're stranded here....

Google Map Link of SANAE IV in Antartica

You have a maniac with your team and he showed all sorts of bad signs in December, but your team leader decided it would likely be fine and blow over. It didn't and now you're in the deepest parts of the coldest season with no one coming to help. You're in this small station with many others, including a maniac that has raped one of the women and beat the shit out of the team leader. He has also threatened to kill another member. What do you do?

Horror story? Nope... reality!

LINK TO STORY

2nd LINK TO STORY

A group of South African scientists trapped in a remote research station in Antarctica have sent a desperate email pleading to be rescued before it is too late, saying one member of the team had sexually assaulted another member and threatened to kill another.

“The 10-person team is trapped at the remote Sanae IV base, which is on a cliff edge about 105 miles inland from the ice shelf, by encroaching ice and weather as the southern hemisphere winter sets,”

A. Do you take it upon your bad ass Sherbro 6'3" , 240lbs of jacked awesomeness to beat the shit out of the guy? You have to sleep.

B. Do you take it upon your bad ass Sherbro 6'3" , 240lbs of jacked awesomeness to toss the guy into the elements... if he dies he dies? You may pick up a murder charge.

C. Do you cower like a little bitch, try to placate the scumbag and wait it out until help arrives?

We're all going to find out. Let's hope this bastard doesn't cause anymore harm.
 
So 9 other people expected to maintain an isolated base in extreme conditions have no training in incarceration or penalisation techniques. Shouldnt there even be at least one security guard? Shouldnt there be a brig of aome kind?
 
It's 9 on 1. The others should just swarm him, kick fuck out of him and restrain him. Keep him in restraints, in a locked room, with the rest of them standing guard on a 24/7 rota until help arrives.
 
For people saying they should swarm him have you seen the pool fight video where 1 black guy knocked out 12 white dudes by himself?
 
Option B, if there are alcohol or drugs available: overpower him and force enough down his throat to get him high/drunk. Drag him out into the snow and let nature take it's course.

When back up arrives, just say he committed suicide, and threatened to kill anyone who tried to save him.
 
F1980 said:
For people saying they should swarm him have you seen the pool fight video where 1 black guy knocked out 12 white dudes by himself?
What's the black guy's Sherdog handle? ;)
 
Seeing as how this is the only opportunity that those people will have in life to kill somebody, and being able to get away with it based on the circumstances.

This should be a no brainer…
 
