So, you're stranded here....You have a maniac with your team and he showed all sorts of bad signs in December, but your team leader decided it would likely be fine and blow over. It didn't and now you're in the deepest parts of the coldest season with no one coming to help. You're in this small station with many others, including a maniac that has raped one of the women and beat the shit out of the team leader. He has also threatened to kill another member. What do you do?Horror story? Nope... reality!A group of South African scientists trapped in a remote research station in Antarctica have sent a desperate email pleading to be rescued before it is too late, saying one member of the team had sexually assaulted another member and threatened to kill another.“The 10-person team is trapped at the remote Sanae IV base, which is on a cliff edge about 105 miles inland from the ice shelf, by encroaching ice and weather as the southern hemisphere winter sets,”You have to sleep.You may pick up a murder charge.We're all going to find out. Let's hope this bastard doesn't cause anymore harm.