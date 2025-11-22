Yep you heard it here first, and I get it, we're still basking in the dominance of a Russian over someone from down under and still remember what that same i.v. using Russian did to HookerBUTArman isn't Islam, he's not even closeIn the last 5 years;Islam finished everyone except for Volk and JDMArman went to 5 decisions including against Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos and IsmagulovArman was mounted within a minute against Oliviera and spent the end of the third in a darce - that split decision could've gone either wayHe got outgrappled and decisioned by Gamrot- Islam would run through himHooker took a leap between the Turner and Gamrot fight and had the perfect anti-grappling stand-up gameplan to winHookers counters were slick and he's gonna land over Arman's iddy biddy T-rex arms at will when he slows down as he ALWAYS does from the 3rd round onwards because the only 5 round fight he's ever had he lost. His teeny little busted spine will be the excuseI'll be here READY and WAITING to eat crow if I'm wrong as my biased ass was with Whittaker and JDMI'll even trade in my Sherdog purple belt that took me 20 years to getFIRE AWAY C*NTS