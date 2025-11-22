Rumored You're all wrong and Hooker's gonna SMOKE Arman

Yep you heard it here first, and I get it, we're still basking in the dominance of a Russian over someone from down under and still remember what that same i.v. using Russian did to Hooker

BUT

Arman isn't Islam, he's not even close

In the last 5 years;

Islam finished everyone except for Volk and JDM

Arman went to 5 decisions including against Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos and Ismagulov

Arman was mounted within a minute against Oliviera and spent the end of the third in a darce - that split decision could've gone either way

He got outgrappled and decisioned by Gamrot- Islam would run through him

Hooker took a leap between the Turner and Gamrot fight and had the perfect anti-grappling stand-up gameplan to win

Hookers counters were slick and he's gonna land over Arman's iddy biddy T-rex arms at will when he slows down as he ALWAYS does from the 3rd round onwards because the only 5 round fight he's ever had he lost. His teeny little busted spine will be the excuse

I'll be here READY and WAITING to eat crow if I'm wrong as my biased ass was with Whittaker and JDM

I'll even trade in my Sherdog purple belt that took me 20 years to get

FIRE AWAY C*NTS

Hooker is a tough fight for anyone, but Arman’s gonna win, I feel like it’s gonna be a close fight.
 
I’m afraid that Arman will execute the latest 5 round game plan and it’s laying on your opponent with zero damage just to piss off people. And there is nothing Dan can do about it.
Arman has great gnp though, maybe the best from the current roster, would be a shame if we don’t get to see that.
 
I dont know man I think Armans going to win easily. More fun if Hooker does it tho so hopefully you could be right.
 
There’s always a chance of an upset, both guys haven’t fought in a while. Could be a case of who is less rusty. I’ve got Arman winning, but I wouldn’t could Dan out at all.
 
Instead of posting all that, a pic of a betting slip would’ve been enough.
 
Hooker can with this fight with damage similar to how he beat Gamrot.

It will be a tough task but I like Arman throwing the headbutt, those games don’t work against Dan. He loves this shit
 
Arman round one, Hooker talks big but needs space to work, Arman will not give him a chance.
 
