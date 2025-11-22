Discjockeyshtud
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2004
- Messages
- 1,583
- Reaction score
- 454
Yep you heard it here first, and I get it, we're still basking in the dominance of a Russian over someone from down under and still remember what that same i.v. using Russian did to Hooker
BUT
Arman isn't Islam, he's not even close
In the last 5 years;
Islam finished everyone except for Volk and JDM
Arman went to 5 decisions including against Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos and Ismagulov
Arman was mounted within a minute against Oliviera and spent the end of the third in a darce - that split decision could've gone either way
He got outgrappled and decisioned by Gamrot- Islam would run through him
Hooker took a leap between the Turner and Gamrot fight and had the perfect anti-grappling stand-up gameplan to win
Hookers counters were slick and he's gonna land over Arman's iddy biddy T-rex arms at will when he slows down as he ALWAYS does from the 3rd round onwards because the only 5 round fight he's ever had he lost. His teeny little busted spine will be the excuse
I'll be here READY and WAITING to eat crow if I'm wrong as my biased ass was with Whittaker and JDM
I'll even trade in my Sherdog purple belt that took me 20 years to get
FIRE AWAY C*NTS
BUT
Arman isn't Islam, he's not even close
In the last 5 years;
Islam finished everyone except for Volk and JDM
Arman went to 5 decisions including against Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos and Ismagulov
Arman was mounted within a minute against Oliviera and spent the end of the third in a darce - that split decision could've gone either way
He got outgrappled and decisioned by Gamrot- Islam would run through him
Hooker took a leap between the Turner and Gamrot fight and had the perfect anti-grappling stand-up gameplan to win
Hookers counters were slick and he's gonna land over Arman's iddy biddy T-rex arms at will when he slows down as he ALWAYS does from the 3rd round onwards because the only 5 round fight he's ever had he lost. His teeny little busted spine will be the excuse
I'll be here READY and WAITING to eat crow if I'm wrong as my biased ass was with Whittaker and JDM
I'll even trade in my Sherdog purple belt that took me 20 years to get
FIRE AWAY C*NTS