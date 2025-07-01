Media "You're a piece of sh*t. I'm a piece of sh*t." Izzy won't kick Jon Jones while he's down

Don't worry Izzy... The internet will do it for you.

king-of-the-hill-kick.gif
 
meh, lost respect for izzy now. You 2 may be pos's but dont' group me with yall, plenty of fighters who don't do dumb crap.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Funny how the fighters are all supportive. It's just the obsessive sociopaths here on their big virtue-signaling hate-jerk. <lol>
-hey bro did you hear that Jon beat his wife?
holy shit really? that's fucking terrible, what a scumbag
-thats not even the worst part though, there are people virtue signaling about it!
 
The thing is...and I know this might sound a bit crazy but hear me out: I think ALL wife beaters are dirtbags. I don't really pile on Jones here for it because...it would just be me repeating what a bunch of other people already said. But like if I'm asked about Jones beating his significant other I'm not gonna hold back any more than I would about some dude in my neighborhood or at my office if they did it.

Be "supportive" of someone who's struggling with depression or substance abuse or is the VICTIM of domestic violence. I don't think there's anything all that noble about being supportive of an abuser. That's just me.
 
Just an amusing observation of the reaction of actual fighters vs. snacktivists!
 
I was a fighter way back. Maybe a shade below Izzy's level LMAO (but I never lost, 2-0 baby!) but I'd say it's kind of an indictment on him to say a dude beating his wife is "going through a rough time". Izzy...bro...no. The woman getting beaten up is the one "going through a rough time". The sociopath beating her up prooooobably doesn't deserve your sympathy.

Maybe me having a daughter influences my view on this a lot. Any dude ever puts hands on my daughter like that...world champion fighter or not, I don't know if I'd have the self control to keep him out of the morgue (and subsequently me out of prison).
 
