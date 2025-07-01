HoiceNJuicy
Learn a lesson from the dog wanker, Sherbros!
Wouldnt be first hooker jones smacked aroundWonder how he feels about Dan's take on Jones
-hey bro did you hear that Jon beat his wife?Funny how the fighters are all supportive. It's just the obsessive sociopaths here on their big virtue-signaling hate-jerk.
Thank you for laughing at the joke of me making fun of you.
Funny how the fighters are all supportive. It's just the obsessive sociopaths here on their big virtue-signaling hate-jerk.
The thing is...and I know this might sound a bit crazy but hear me out: I think ALL wife beaters are dirtbags. I don't really pile on Jones here for it because...it would just be me repeating what a bunch of other people already said. But like if I'm asked about Jones beating his significant other I'm not gonna hold back any more than I would about some dude in my neighborhood or at my office if they did it.
Be "supportive" of someone who's struggling with depression or substance abuse or is the VICTIM of domestic violence. I don't think there's anything all that noble about being supportive of an abuser. That's just me.
Just an amusing observation of the reaction of actual fighters vs. snacktivists!