Your very earliest memories

I was talking to someone the other day who said that having memories from when you were 1-3 years old is extremely rare, almost impossible.



But I have a lot of very vivid memories from that time period of my life, my parents also said I was an early talker so maybe that is part of it.



One that I remember super clearly was going to the beach with my mom, I feel like I must have been a very little kid, because I remember being picked up and put down. And I was walking along an area with some branches and I scraped my leg with the edge of a twig and it made me bleed. And I remember not knowing what blood was, or why this red liquid was coming out of my leg. I didn’t know what a cut was. I liked twigs and I thought it was funny that this one hurt me. Even though it didn’t really hurt that bad.



I remember my mom coming up and patching me up, I don’t know what she did but she did something that made it stop, and I remember being in an elevator later and someone pointing out I had a bandaid on my leg.



Weird shit.



What are some of your first memories?