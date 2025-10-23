Your very earliest memories

I was talking to someone the other day who said that having memories from when you were 1-3 years old is extremely rare, almost impossible.

But I have a lot of very vivid memories from that time period of my life, my parents also said I was an early talker so maybe that is part of it.

One that I remember super clearly was going to the beach with my mom, I feel like I must have been a very little kid, because I remember being picked up and put down. And I was walking along an area with some branches and I scraped my leg with the edge of a twig and it made me bleed. And I remember not knowing what blood was, or why this red liquid was coming out of my leg. I didn’t know what a cut was. I liked twigs and I thought it was funny that this one hurt me. Even though it didn’t really hurt that bad.

I remember my mom coming up and patching me up, I don’t know what she did but she did something that made it stop, and I remember being in an elevator later and someone pointing out I had a bandaid on my leg.

Weird shit.

What are some of your first memories?
 
I remember my mother giving me a bath in our restroom sink, probably around 1ish..

I still can recall what the restroom looked like down to the smallest details, even after several remodels as I became older, parents still freak out when I tell them..
 
Sucking my dad's d... Going to the ER for "stomach pains."
 
I remember being in a stroller, a high chair, and a crib. And I remember people referring to me as "the baby"

My parents didn't remember when exactly they stopped calling me the baby, or stopped using the high chair for me to eat, but I think I had to be under 2.
 
I would have been 3 or 4 years old I would guess. My father was taking me to the grocery store in Portland, Oregon. We needed to walk on some stones to cross a creek. It frightened me. That is probably my earliest memory.

there is another memory that is likely not true. I was in a crib and above me were some spinning ribbons that looked like fish.
 
