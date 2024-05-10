Your Top 5 Modern Games You'd Recommend -2024

GearSolidMetal
I've been kicking around doing this for a while but just been debating with myself how to do it
There's been numerous 'Recommend Games You Like' threads and I've been curious if there's a way we could guage how highly a game is recommended in 'The Arcade.'
What I'm hoping what could be done is 30 regular visitors of The Arcade could give their Top 5 games that have been released, remasteted, or optimized in the last 5 years. And one bonus recommendation for the game that is very under-appreciated and/or very few gamers have played.
#1 Recommendation = 5 points.
#2 Recommendation = 4 points.
#3 Recommendation = 3 points.
#4 Recommendation = 2 points.
#5 Recommendation = 1 point.
Bonus Recommendation = ??? Points.
For right now the recommendations should be based on Single-Player Games, and all the drama that Helldivers 2 has gone through this week is a great reason why online games will probably get their own list later if this thread goes well.
Today is Friday, May 10th, and I'm hoping tp receive 30 Top 5 lists by Saturday May 18th, so I can count up all the points and we can have a solid Top 10 list.
Also, you can edit your list at anytime.
Sample List -
#1 = Witcher 3 - Optimized in Dec '22.
#2 = Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered - Released in May '21.
#3 = Cyberpunk 2077 - Released December 2020, and continually updated & optimized since then.
#4 = Dead Space (Remake) - Released Jan '23.
#5 = Baldur's Gate 3 - Released July '23 and continually updated.
Bonus = Wreckfest - Optimized on Jan '21.
Also, if you'd like to add a comment to any recommendation, I'll add it with your name if it makes the Top #10 list - For example :
GearSolidMetal - Dead Space is the best horror game ever made, and set the new standard for how Remakes are to be made. Resident Evil doesn't look so Evil after playing this.
