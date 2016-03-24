Your realistic Bucket list.

Jack Handy jr
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2014
- Messages
- 13,722
- Reaction score
- 1,423
I'm thinking that I will realistically live another 60 or so years. Due to my steady diet of little Caesar's hot and readys,Taco Bell,Acai,cheese whiz,broccoli. After watching a commercial for the bucket list movie I thought this would be a macabre thread topic.
Ideally I would start my bucket list around 103 years of age by taking a massive dose of some future version of Viagra. Then Emptying my bank account and asking the teller for 50k in one dollar bills. Hitting Vegas then straight to the bunny ranch to repeat Lamar odom's bucket list..that's about it. What's yours?
