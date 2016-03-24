Your realistic Bucket list.

-Travel for a bit

-Learn to fight with a broadsword or fencing

-Wear the infinity gauntlet

-Eat ravioli everywhere in the world for research

-Have a fuck load of money to have a sick life and help others

-Jump from an airplane with a squirrel suit

-Eat space cake in Amsterdam

-Experience the dawn of space exploration

-Become an awesome IRL shooter with a revolver so i feel like Eastwood

-Bring peace of the cats vs dogs conflict

-Have at least 3 cats and travel with them to Egypt so they can recover their magic powers

-Visit H.P. Lovecraft's house and steal the Necronomicon

-Travel to Africa to obtain IRL vibranium

-Marry a hot Asian with green eyes

-Visit Haiti in a personal crusade agaisnt voodoo black magic

-Pay respects to the norse gods in the temple of the thunder