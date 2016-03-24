Your realistic Bucket list.

Jack Handy jr

Jack Handy jr

Banned
Banned
Joined
Mar 12, 2014
Messages
13,722
Reaction score
1,423
I'm thinking that I will realistically live another 60 or so years. Due to my steady diet of little Caesar's hot and readys,Taco Bell,Acai,cheese whiz,broccoli. After watching a commercial for the bucket list movie I thought this would be a macabre thread topic.

Ideally I would start my bucket list around 103 years of age by taking a massive dose of some future version of Viagra. Then Emptying my bank account and asking the teller for 50k in one dollar bills. Hitting Vegas then straight to the bunny ranch to repeat Lamar odom's bucket list..that's about it. What's yours?
 
Last edited:
Get laid one more time.

Smoke about $5000 worth of weed.

Movie marathon

Try cocaine

Get a cat

Track down and beat the shit out of a couple people from the past

Epic drug overdose
 
visit all continents.
sail some seas.
love some women.
read some books.
have some fine dinners as the sun sets over the ocean

die on my own terms.
 
Mike90 said:
Get laid one more time.

Smoke about $5000 worth of weed.

Movie marathon

Try cocaine

Get a cat

Track down and beat the shit out of a couple people from the past

Epic drug overdose
Click to expand...

That should be on everybodies bucket list.
Cats are like cool.

and awesome.
 
I started a bucket list in my teens and have been adding and subtracting items from it as I go along. Immortality is one of the things on my list.
 
ODing on tuna steak and vodka and then
lay down to a final rest
ac4343c242fac3d5cb874a5b36b0b00b.jpg
 
spend a month or two in vegas gambling and drinking. I will do once my kid leaves the next.

come in my wife's mouth
 
300 kg deadlift
300 kg squat
150 kg bench
100 kg oh press
Move out of the city
Live to a hundred
My bucket list is maslowian. I'll come up with more things once I'm done with the above.
 
Build a cabin in Alaska.

Use my bow and my fly rod to sustain myself completely at least 3-4 months of each year.

Hunt more bighorn sheep

Get a pilots license

Dive the yonaguni monument

Climb everest
 
-Travel for a bit
-Learn to fight with a broadsword or fencing
-Wear the infinity gauntlet
-Eat ravioli everywhere in the world for research
-Have a fuck load of money to have a sick life and help others
-Jump from an airplane with a squirrel suit
-Eat space cake in Amsterdam
-Experience the dawn of space exploration
-Become an awesome IRL shooter with a revolver so i feel like Eastwood
-Bring peace of the cats vs dogs conflict
-Have at least 3 cats and travel with them to Egypt so they can recover their magic powers
-Visit H.P. Lovecraft's house and steal the Necronomicon
-Travel to Africa to obtain IRL vibranium
-Marry a hot Asian with green eyes
-Visit Haiti in a personal crusade agaisnt voodoo black magic
-Pay respects to the norse gods in the temple of the thunder
 
Mike90 said:
Get laid one more time.

Smoke about $5000 worth of weed.

Movie marathon

Try cocaine

Get a cat

Track down and beat the shit out of a couple people from the past

Epic drug overdose
Click to expand...
mike...you're like the Tomax to my Xamot...truly my brotha from another mother.
 
JaegerIT said:
-Travel for a bit
-Learn to fight with a broadsword or fencing
-Wear the infinity gauntlet
-Eat ravioli everywhere in the world for research
-Have a fuck load of money to have a sick life and help others
-Jump from an airplane with a squirrel suit
-Eat space cake in Amsterdam
-Experience the dawn of space exploration
-Become an awesome IRL shooter with a revolver so i feel like Eastwood
-Bring peace of the cats vs dogs conflict
-Have at least 3 cats and travel with them to Egypt so they can recover their magic powers
-Visit H.P. Lovecraft's house and steal the Necronomicon
-Travel to Africa to obtain IRL vibranium
-Marry a hot Asian with green eyes
-Visit Haiti in a personal crusade agaisnt voodoo black magic
-Pay respects to the norse gods in the temple of the thunder
Click to expand...


green eyed Asian babe. shout out to Jack from Big trouble in little china
 
ironwolf said:
Build a cabin in Alaska.

Use my bow and my fly rod to sustain myself completely at least 3-4 months of each year.

Hunt more bighorn sheep

Get a pilots license

Dive the yonaguni monument

Climb everest
Click to expand...


love your first one bro
 
Halge said:
300 kg deadlift
300 kg squat
150 kg bench
100 kg oh press
Move out of the city
Live to a hundred
My bucket list is maslowian. I'll come up with more things once I'm done with the above.
Click to expand...


You going to be swole as shit in that casket mang. live hard, die young, leave a strikingly handsome corpse.
 
El Chimpo said:
go cage diving with great whites
Click to expand...


7/10

you'd have to do it without the cage to get a full 10/10 mang. also to go out like a truly rad motherfucker you'd have to chum the waters before hand. And have one of your buds in a cage with a good underwater camera to film the event.
 
i want a sky burial


feed me to the creatures of the world
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,255
Messages
55,478,042
Members
174,788
Latest member
YSB

Share this page

Back
Top