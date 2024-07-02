  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Your qintessential movies from the 80s and early 90s

What are your quintessential FUN, ROMANTIC, LIGHTHEARTED, ENTERTAINING movies from the 80s and early 90s?

I am look for movies similar to

Reality Bites
Doc Hollywood
Trading Places
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Coming to America

Lesser known films are welcome!
 
Princess Bride.

Groundhog Day.

Breakfast Club.

Groundhog Day.

Big Trouble in Little China.

Groundhog Day.

Beetlejuice.

Groundhog Day.

Some Kind of Wonderful.

Labyrinth.

Three weddings and a funeral.

City Slickers.

Groundhog Day.

Tremors.

Hawk Tuah A Love Story.
 
Breakfast Club
Aliens
Return of the Jedi
Willow
Rambo Movies
Terminator Movies
Top Gun
Day of the Dead
Return of the Living Dead
Roadhouse (The best worst movie ever)
 
The one with rod piper running out of bubble gum,
Peter Jackson movie with a rat monkey and people eating each other or something.
American anthem
Vision quest
River's edge
 
80's: Rambo 2, Beverly Hills Cop,Purple Rain, Breaking
90's: Terminator 2, Jerry McGuire,Matrix
 
Sixteen Candles
Back to the Future
Home Alone
Empire
Ghostbusters
Happy Gilmore
Heat
Seven
ET
 
Legit one of the best movies ever

p18833_v_v13_af.jpg
 
