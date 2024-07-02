Your qintessential movies from the 80s and early 90s

The Accuser
What are your quintessential FUN, ROMANTIC, LIGHTHEARTED, ENTERTAINING movies from the 80s and early 90s?
I am look for movies similar to
Reality Bites
Doc Hollywood
Trading Places
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Coming to America
Lesser known films are welcome!
