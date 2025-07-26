Your perfect White House main card?

brody_in_ga
My perfect main fight card for the White House event is as follows. I picked these fights for their "FOTY" potential.
Main event - Holly Holm vs Angela Hill
Two high level strikers with insane cardio. Slugfest potential.
Co main - Jake Sheilds vs Belal Muhammad
This one speaks for itself. Two devastating strikers with Canelo hands and KO power.
What's yours?
