Your new WW rankings

Leon doesn't have it in him anymore. He was never a world beater but did well for how good he was. I can't see him getting past any of the top 10 guys now.Leon would beat the shit out of Buckley
Did you see what Usman did to Buckley? Leon beat him 2x. Just because Prates knocked him out with a nasty punch doesn't mean Buckley can do the same. If Prates didn't knock him out he was going to lose the fight as Leon was already wall and stalling and taking him down.
I could see that happening for a round or two then Buckley puts him out.
He was able to do that for 2 mins of R1 and inflict no damage, like you said "stall". Even if Prates didn't knock him out with that punch, he would've eaten plenty more in order to keep grinding his way to a decision. The chances of one of those ending the fight are far higher than him winning the decision.
Exactly. Leon's tough, but his days of grinding 5 rounds against top competition are behind him.
Buckley couldn't finish Alex Morono
Except for the one fight against Usman, where he was losing on the scorecards, he has never come close to finishing anyone of worth. His best chance is to always drag the fight to a decision while avoiding a real fight. Leon's a tough guy, but at this point he's not surviving 5 rounds with any contender who's looking for the finish.
Technically you put the last champion as the #2 ranked, just like Belal was before JDM/Islam. But not in terms of being the #1 contender or getting the next shot.JDM is not the #1 contender
Islam
Morales
Shavkat
JDM
Belal
Prates (can jump up a lot with another win)
Garry
Usman
Leon
...
C - MakhachevC - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Morales
3 - Belal
4 - Prates
5 - Shavkat
6 - Garry
7 - Brady
8 - Usman
9 - Buckley
10 - Leon
What are yours?
Whoever wins between Belal/Garry takes #3
