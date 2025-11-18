Your new WW rankings

fractal

fractal

C - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Belal
3 - Morales (could be at #2)
4 - Prates
5 - Shavkat
6 - Garry
7 - Brady
8 - Usman
9 - Buckley
10 - Leon

What are yours?

Whoever wins between Belal/Garry takes #2
 
fractal said:
Leon doesn't have it in him anymore. He was never a world beater but did well for how good he was. I can't see him getting past any of the top 10 guys now.
Did you see what Usman did to Buckley? Leon beat him 2x. Just because Prates knocked him out with a nasty punch doesn't mean Buckley can do the same. If Prates didn't knock him out he was going to lose the fight as Leon was already wall and stalling and taking him down.
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
Did you see what Usman did to Buckley? Leon beat him 2x. Just because Prates knocked him out with a nasty punch doesn't mean Buckley can do the same. If Prates didn't knock him out he was going to lose the fight as Leon was already wall and stalling and taking him down.
He was able to do that for 2 mins of R1 and inflict no damage, like you said "stall". Even if Prates didn't knock him out with that punch, he would've eaten plenty more in order to keep grinding his way to a decision. The chances of one of those ending the fight are far higher than him winning the decision.

Except for the one fight against Usman, where he was losing on the scorecards, he has never come close to finishing anyone of worth. His best chance is to always drag the fight to a decision while avoiding a real fight. Leon's a tough guy, but at this point he's not surviving 5 rounds with any contender who's looking for the finish.
 
C - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Belal
3 - Morales
4 - Shavkat
5 - Garry
6 - Prates
7 - Brady
8 - Leon
9 - Usman
10 - Buckley
 
SamuraiBro said:
I could see that happening for a round or two then Buckley puts him out.
Exactly. Leon's tough, but his days of grinding 5 rounds against top competition are behind him.

Guy was the least threatening WW champion UFC has ever had.
 
fractal said:
He was able to do that for 2 mins of R1 and inflict no damage, like you said "stall". Even if Prates didn't knock him out with that punch, he would've eaten plenty more in order to keep grinding his way to a decision. The chances of one of those ending the fight are far higher than him winning the decision.

Except for the one fight against Usman, where he was losing on the scorecards, he has never come close to finishing anyone of worth. His best chance is to always drag the fight to a decision while avoiding a real fight. Leon's a tough guy, but at this point he's not surviving 5 rounds with any contender who's looking for the finish.
Buckley couldn't finish Alex Morono
 
JDM is not the #1 contender

Islam
Morales
Shavkat
JDM
Belal
Prates (can jump up a lot with another win)
Garry
Usman
Leon
...
 
Fight Professor said:
JDM is not the #1 contender

Islam
Morales
Shavkat
JDM
Belal
Prates (can jump up a lot with another win)
Garry
Usman
Leon
...
Technically you put the last champion as the #2 ranked, just like Belal was before JDM/Islam. But not in terms of being the #1 contender or getting the next shot.
 
fractal said:
C - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Morales
3 - Belal
4 - Prates
5 - Shavkat
6 - Garry
7 - Brady
8 - Usman
9 - Buckley
10 - Leon

What are yours?

Whoever wins between Belal/Garry takes #3
C - Makhachev
1 - Shavkat
2 - Morales
3 - Ian Garry
4 - Prates
5 - Usman
6 - JDM
7 - Belal
8 - Buckley
9 - Sean Brady
10 - Gabriel Bonfim
11 - Mike Malott
12 - Geoff Neal
13 - Daniel Rodriguez
14 - Leon Edwards
15 - Colby Covington
16 - Gilbert Burns
 
fractal said:
C - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Belal
3 - Morales (could be at #2)
4 - Prates
5 - Shavkat
6 - Garry
7 - Brady
8 - Usman
9 - Buckley
10 - Leon

What are yours?

Whoever wins between Belal/Garry takes #2
C - Islam
1 - Belal (after he tosses Garry)
2 - Morales
3 - Prates
4 - JDM
5 - Brady
6 - Usman
7 - Leon
8 - Garry (after Belal tosses him)
9 - Buckley
10 - Shavkat
11 - Bonfim
12 - Colby
13 - Burns
14 - Neal
15 - Rodriguez
 
C - Islam
1 - JDM
2 - Belal
3 - Shavkat
4 - Usman
5 - Morales
6 - Garry
7 - Brady
8 - Prates
9 - Leon
10 - Buckley
11 - Bonfim
 
