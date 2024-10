Will end like Tito/Bader. Khamzat lands a few TDs early, Robert will get back up. Khamzat fakes a shot, catches Bobby with his arms down trying to defend, Khamzat rocks him. The only difference between this and Tito/Bader is that Khamzat smeshes with GNP rather than guillotines. Will still celebrate by digging The Reapers grave afterwards.