Your ideal features for your ultimate dream home

Assuming property tax won't be a problem.

I'd like to have an indoor batting cage with enough outfield space to see the ball fly, but with netting to not break anything.

My own toilet that no one else can use, and close enough to get to in emergencies.

Froyo machine.

Intermediate entrance like jewelry stores where you enter, then there's another door where owner can either let you in, gas you, or make you fall into trap door.

Multiple secret basement levels.
 
Location wise given it's the hottest place on the planet not my ideal and I wish I could get my arse into gear and fill the swimming pool and get a permanent gazebo with TVs and a jacuzzi, I bought my perfect house. I fucked my back up on Friday so no bar time but we spend nearly all of the weekends in our bar.
 
I've never cared much about it as in a couple of years it's just a place you stay... but... i have always enjoyed 2 stories and bay windows.
 
Drawbridge, moat, and 40-ft stone walls along the entire perimeter of the property.
I don't remember what I was watching but they threw grappling hooks attached to rope and climbed up the wall. That made me wonder if the top of the wall was rounded instead of with right angles if the grappling hook would be able to hook to anything.
 
A basement with a drain and soundproof everything.
I did think about if the whole floor was like shower tile with drain and fine stainless steel mesh covering the hole so pests can't get in from the drain.
 
In one of the NHK World shows where they showcase samurai era castle designs defensive measures, they had one where if attackers approach, they might have to have their backs facing potential defenders or something like that because there's a U-turn incline to climb up the hill.
 
I built mine twice. The first time was near perfect but wood framed and there was some stuff I missed plus it was 45 min away from “town”.

The second time, I did an ICF home with in radiant floor heat in the concrete and central air, this time less than 15 minutes from my shop. I also have a bedroom with sound deadening in the walls and ceiling so if I work overnight or want to have a nap, I can go there and get quiet. It’s similar in style but more energy efficient. I also built a detached garage with a minisplit that is well insulated as well (spray foam).

The future is energy efficiency because power bills will be insane. I plan on living here forever. An added feature is the ICF is quiet but I’m far from the road.
 
I just like a lot of natural light and a nice piece of wild land: wild berry bushes, trees, a brook . . . Kinda like what I had before.
 
A cottage with a garden, a driveway and a bungalow. I'd also like a stream of fresh water by the end of the garden, but the cottage up an embankment.
 
