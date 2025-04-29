Your ideal features for your ultimate dream home

I built mine twice. The first time was near perfect but wood framed and there was some stuff I missed plus it was 45 min away from “town”.



The second time, I did an ICF home with in radiant floor heat in the concrete and central air, this time less than 15 minutes from my shop. I also have a bedroom with sound deadening in the walls and ceiling so if I work overnight or want to have a nap, I can go there and get quiet. It’s similar in style but more energy efficient. I also built a detached garage with a minisplit that is well insulated as well (spray foam).



The future is energy efficiency because power bills will be insane. I plan on living here forever. An added feature is the ICF is quiet but I’m far from the road.