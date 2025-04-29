Your ideal features for your ultimate dream home

Assuming property tax won't be a problem.
I'd like to have an indoor batting cage with enough outfield space to see the ball fly, but with netting to not break anything.
My own toilet that no one else can use, and close enough to get to in emergencies.
Froyo machine.
Intermediate entrance like jewelry stores where you enter, then there's another door where owner can either let you in, gas you, or make you fall into trap door.
Multiple secret basement levels.
