Your GF’s friend pulls a move.. do you tell her?

So my girlfriends’ hot friend made a pass at me a few weeks ago. Tbh, I thought maybe it was a test so I answered exactly how I’d expect my gf would want me to react. She told me she wouldn’t tell her and I told her to drop it, assuming it was a setup to see my reaction.

I’m not going to bone her friend (obviously) but would you even bother telling your girlfriend? Seems like some extra drama but I’m feeling conflicted. Maybe that’s the other part of the test?

What do you think Sherbros? Should I tell her or just sweep it under the rug?
 
Honestly when a girlfriend starts doing this kind of stuff as a test I might call it time to bail. You shouldn't have to worry about passing somebody's contrived and manufactured tests for you. I think you've done more than enough by being stand up about the advances. If you are seriously worrying about whether to tell your girlfriend as part of some test you might be taking the first few steps to cuckery. Tell her or don't, whichever one is your preference irrespective of it being a test.
 
Sorry to break it to you, but the friend already fucked your GF
 
I think the best course of action would be this:
"Hey GF, Becky asked me to bang her and keep it a secret. Btw, I shared both your pics on Sherdog."
 
If she did, it would be the first thing of that nature she’s ever done in our 4 years of dating tbh. She’s the most sane woman I’ve ever met which is why I didn’t immediately dip out to go smash her friend and why I will not.
 
Sounds like you have a good thing. If it is a test...I am guessing she will reveal that in a future argument anyway about how you don't listen or mind read properly or something.
 
