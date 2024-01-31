Your GF’s friend pulls a move.. do you tell her?

ThaiSexPills
Pulsing tainted viagra
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2015
- Messages
- 5,743
- Reaction score
- 8,479
So my girlfriends’ hot friend made a pass at me a few weeks ago. Tbh, I thought maybe it was a test so I answered exactly how I’d expect my gf would want me to react. She told me she wouldn’t tell her and I told her to drop it, assuming it was a setup to see my reaction.
I’m not going to bone her friend (obviously) but would you even bother telling your girlfriend? Seems like some extra drama but I’m feeling conflicted. Maybe that’s the other part of the test?
What do you think Sherbros? Should I tell her or just sweep it under the rug?
I’m not going to bone her friend (obviously) but would you even bother telling your girlfriend? Seems like some extra drama but I’m feeling conflicted. Maybe that’s the other part of the test?
What do you think Sherbros? Should I tell her or just sweep it under the rug?