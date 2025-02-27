Your friend wants to start watching UFC what's the first fight you show them?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
Whatever fight is on next. I don't work for the UFC, so if they've thrown together a crap card, it's not my job to deceive someone into being a fan by cherry picking fights from years ago to make them think it's more exciting than it is. If they'd be embarrassed to have their card be some new fan's first time watching, then they should have made a better card.