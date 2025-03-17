Your favorite Wand moment?

L0ki
All I'll ask from haters if that if you don't know, just listen to the feedback and withhold negativity.
I actually ended up learning Portuguese because of the diplomacy that he and Shogun showed? I thought it was necessary to show honorable fighters the same diplomacy that they themselves have shown.
(Thing is, Wand didn't give a fuck about my Portuguese but Renzo Gracie appreciated it lolol).
I don't care if he didn't appreciate it to my expectations. He was an amazing diplomat and Bushido fighter, and that's what matters.
I think a very underrated moment is when he beat Ping via UD.
The Count claimed BS decision but that ish was clear as day 29-28 Wand. (Hats off to the Count, who went on to capture the belt).
What was your favorite moment?
I was an MMA mod at another forum and I remember reporting this day when Wand stood up for his fans.
