Your favorite Wand moment?

It can be excluded from a fight.

All I'll ask from haters if that if you don't know, just listen to the feedback and withhold negativity.

I actually ended up learning Portuguese because of the diplomacy that he and Shogun showed? I thought it was necessary to show honorable fighters the same diplomacy that they themselves have shown.

(Thing is, Wand didn't give a fuck about my Portuguese but Renzo Gracie appreciated it lolol).

I don't care if he didn't appreciate it to my expectations. He was an amazing diplomat and Bushido fighter, and that's what matters.



I think a very underrated moment is when he beat Ping via UD.

The Count claimed BS decision but that ish was clear as day 29-28 Wand. (Hats off to the Count, who went on to capture the belt).

What was your favorite moment?

I was an MMA mod at another forum and I remember reporting this day when Wand stood up for his fans.


 
I ended up meeting him, brosef. His signed shirt is a few feet away from me.

There's still no fight I ever regert (lol) missing more than UFC 79 (I went to Greece and at the Colisseum all I could think was....."this was where Chuck Wand would've happened today").

Glad you had a good time seeing it, ole boy.
 
Is Wand too old to today's standards?

DGAF.


One of the two times I have ever feared someone died in a MMA fight.

(other was Maia vs. Story, hehe)
 
