Your Favorite Violin (or Related Instruments) Pieces

Well, since we have a piano thread, I figured I'd make one for my favorite instrument: the violin. Other instruments in that family are allowed, of course, but let's be honest, those are all better for accompaniment than lead. Violinists are the starts of the strings section. Everyone else is second fiddle ;).

(Oh dear lord, please forgive that awful pun...)





 
Stepping away from the classics, first two that I thought of


 
East of Eden is a relatively new band, but the members of it are a dream team of veterans from the Japanese music scene. Ayasa, the violinist, has a thrilling duel with lead guitarist Yuki, both of them shredding fiercely and making the song truly epic.

Evolve
East of Eden

 
I like a lot of parts from Vivaldis 4 Seasons....
Summer, Tender


Storm


WOW
 
