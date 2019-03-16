Your Favorite Violin (or Related Instruments) Pieces

Daverisimo
Sell all you have, give it to the kittens
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2008
- Messages
- 4,946
- Reaction score
- 2,302
Well, since we have a piano thread, I figured I'd make one for my favorite instrument: the violin. Other instruments in that family are allowed, of course, but let's be honest, those are all better for accompaniment than lead. Violinists are the starts of the strings section. Everyone else is second fiddle .
(Oh dear lord, please forgive that awful pun...)
(Oh dear lord, please forgive that awful pun...)