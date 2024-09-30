Your favorite urban legend...

I like the one about the kinky married couple.
She finds out he's cheating on her and plots revenge.
One night they get in bed and she ties him to the bed.
She inserts a curling iron in his butt.
Duck tapes it in place.
Turns said curling iron on and leaves the room.
Welcome to hell.
 
Urban_Legend_film.jpg
 
The guy goes on a date with a girl and he sleeps with her and he wakes up and when he wakes up, she's at the foot of the bed and she's going "la la la la la, la la la la la, la la la la la."
 
Dude running from the cops with a sheet of blotter taped to his leg, steps/trips/falls into a deep puddle. Blotter becomes wet, mega-doses himself transdermally, thinks he's a glass of orange juice for the rest of his life.
 
Too many to pick one....

Wonder Years kid is Maryln Manson
Phil Collins "In the Air Tonight"
The Hanging Munchkin
Three Men and a Baby ghost
Ultimate Warrior died before Mania 6
 
I Am Legion said:
We all heard the story of the slut from school, a jar of peanut butter, and her dog....
There was also the hotdog girl.

When I was in jr. high, the poor girl that got stuck with that rumor tried to slit her wrists over it.
 
Latest posts

