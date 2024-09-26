YOUR FAVORITE POST FIGHT INTERVIEW

Doesn't get much better than Jon Jones ufc return, that was pratcially the end of the Jon Jones DC Rumble and Gus Era before Jon put the final nail in the coffin against gus, the fight basically represented the pinacle of lightheavyweights even if it wasn't the absolute best era, Jon Jones DC Rumble and Gus were arguably the four fighters who could beat anyone in any era of lightheavyweight with DC being 2nd place and Jon being number 1.

