  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Your favorite fighter that shares your first name?

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
7,334
Reaction score
6,384
Time to breach the comfort zone. Time to get creepy. Post at your own risk because im an internet stranger compelling your first name. But this thread popped in my head. For some reason

And yes theres a ton of international names you probably don't share

And I can only think of one fighter

Jesse Bongfeldt

Edit: Theres also Jesse Taylor. He was kind of a bad drunk and egregious cheater though lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,497
Messages
57,669,009
Members
175,794
Latest member
Armlocku2

Share this page

Back
Top