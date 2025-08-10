Your favorite fighter that shares your first name?

CroCopsLHK
Time to breach the comfort zone. Time to get creepy. Post at your own risk because im an internet stranger compelling your first name. But this thread popped in my head. For some reason
And yes theres a ton of international names you probably don't share
And I can only think of one fighter
Jesse Bongfeldt
Edit: Theres also Jesse Taylor. He was kind of a bad drunk and egregious cheater though lol
