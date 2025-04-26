Your Electric Car Might Be Worse Than a Gas Guzzler

cybertruck-ram-revolution.jpg


Manufacturing Process: The Hidden Carbon Footprint

When considering the carbon footprint of electric cars, it's crucial to look beyond the exhaust pipe. The manufacturing process of electric vehicles (EVs) is more energy-intensive compared to traditional gasoline cars.

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) notes that producing an electric car can result in up to 15% more emissions than a conventional vehicle. Thus, the "clean" image of EVs takes a hit right from their production phase.



The Challenge of Battery Disposal

Once an electric car's battery reaches the end of its life, disposing of it becomes another environmental challenge. Unlike traditional car parts, lithium-ion batteries can't be easily recycled.



Dependency on Non-Renewable Energy Sources

While electric cars themselves do not emit CO2, the electricity they use often comes from burning fossil fuels. In many regions, coal and natural gas remain primary sources of electricity.
This means that charging an electric car could indirectly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.


Comparative Lifecycle Analysis

When comparing the overall environmental impact of electric cars to gasoline vehicles, it's essential to consider their entire lifecycle. While electric vehicles boast zero emissions during operation, the total emissions from manufacturing, usage, and disposal can sometimes surpass those of traditional cars.


The Ethical Concerns of Raw Material Mining

The mining of raw materials for electric car batteries, such as lithium and cobalt, raises significant ethical concerns. Many of these materials are sourced from countries with poor labor standards, where child labor and unsafe working conditions are prevalent.

I doubt it. But much of the carbon footprint of manufacturing and sourcing can be reduced in the future.

With gas vehicles, we know for sure we’re fucking up the earth.

I mean, it seems like oil industry leaders called whoever wrote this and told him to write it.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I doubt it. But much of the carbon footprint of manufacturing and sourcing can be reduced in the future.

With gas vehicles, we know for sure we’re fucking up the earth.

I mean, it seems like oil industry leaders called whoever wrote this and told him to write it.
This was my assumption as well. I've heard that it only takes 6 months for a full EV vehicle to offset the initial production footprint vs a gas vehicle and than at that point it's anywhere from 2-3x less foot print vs gas depending on how clean/efficient your electrical grid is.

Overall not bad and like you said the purpose would be to make it even more reduced/efficient in the future aka having upside.
 
It's weird how opinions change for head-scratching reasons... but there you go
 
Guess this is a thing now that Musk is the baddy. Either way, pretty clever scheme this carbon nonsense.
 
