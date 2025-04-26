Your Electric Car Might Be Worse Than a Gas Guzzler

an electric car can result in up to 15% more emissions than a conventional vehicle

the total emissions from manufacturing, usage, and disposal can sometimes surpass those of traditional cars.

When considering the carbon footprint of electric cars, it's crucial to look beyond the exhaust pipe. The manufacturing process of electric vehicles (EVs) is more energy-intensive compared to traditional gasoline cars.The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) notes that producing. Thus, the "clean" image of EVs takes a hit right from their production phase.Once an electric car's battery reaches the end of its life, disposing of it becomes another environmental challenge. Unlike traditional car parts, lithium-ion batteries can't be easily recycled.While electric cars themselves do not emit CO2, the electricity they use often comes from burning fossil fuels. In many regions, coal and natural gas remain primary sources of electricity.This means that charging an electric car could indirectly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.When comparing the overall environmental impact of electric cars to gasoline vehicles, it's essential to consider their entire lifecycle. While electric vehicles boast zero emissions during operation,The mining of raw materials for electric car batteries, such as lithium and cobalt, raises significant ethical concerns. Many of these materials are sourced from countries with poor labor standards, where child labor and unsafe working conditions are prevalent.More: