Other than the boring "wimmen beat man in fite" moment certain folks like to complain about ad nauseum.
For me, I'll go with The Breakfast Club. Specifically, the scene where they eat lunch.
There's no way in hell that a wrestler who isn't a heavyweight eats that much for lunch in season. As a former wrestler, this completely breaks my willing suspension of disbelief.
