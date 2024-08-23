Yeah, in my wrestling days I would buy a case of grapefruit and that would be most of what I ate the first week of wrestling practice...lol.



We didn't know much about weight cutting and nutrition in the 80's and 90's. Heck used to jump rope in the entery way of the school with the heater in there turned up as far as it would go and wrapped in garbage bags. Wrestled 152 one time when I walked around at 175.