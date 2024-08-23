Movies Your biggest reality break moment in film?

Other than the boring "wimmen beat man in fite" moment certain folks like to complain about ad nauseum.

For me, I'll go with The Breakfast Club. Specifically, the scene where they eat lunch.



There's no way in hell that a wrestler who isn't a heavyweight eats that much for lunch in season. As a former wrestler, this completely breaks my willing suspension of disbelief.
 
The volley ball scene in Top Gun for sure, reminds me of the good ole days when me and the boys used to go down to the wata hole

giphy-18.gif
 
Daverisimo said:
Other than the boring "wimmen beat man in fite" moment certain folks like to complain about ad nauseum.

For me, I'll go with The Breakfast Club. Specifically, the scene where they eat lunch.



There's no way in hell that a wrestler who isn't a heavyweight eats that much for lunch in season. As a former wrestler, this completely breaks my willing suspension of disbelief.
Yeah, in my wrestling days I would buy a case of grapefruit and that would be most of what I ate the first week of wrestling practice...lol.

We didn't know much about weight cutting and nutrition in the 80's and 90's. Heck used to jump rope in the entery way of the school with the heater in there turned up as far as it would go and wrapped in garbage bags. Wrestled 152 one time when I walked around at 175.
 
Fight scenes I'm like "no way that will happen" or "that wouldn't work" and ect....
 
Car chase scenes in major cities but there are no other cars on the road but the ones involved in the chase. Just wheeling through downtown LA or Manhattan at eighty with no other drivers in sight.
 
SirRealKiller said:
Yeah, in my wrestling days I would buy a case of grapefruit and that would be most of what I ate the first week of wrestling practice...lol.

We didn't know much about weight cutting and nutrition in the 80's and 90's. Heck used to jump rope in the entery way of the school with the heater in there turned up as far as it would go and wrapped in garbage bags. Wrestled 152 one time when I walked around at 175.
I have plenty of memories of going the whole day eating nothing more than a single potato during wrestling season, lol. And that's assuming I didn't have a meet that evening. If I did, it was usually no food or water until after weigh-ins
 
I was rewatching game of thrones so few that tickle autistic part of brain

People sleeping on ground without fire at night ,you wont be able to sleep because its cold as fuck outside summer

Small fire does not last entire night

Every character knows how to skin every animal (its not hard but you have to learn it somewhere and practise)
 
I’m perfectly willing to accept dinosaurs being cloned and surviving in a modern atmosphere/climate but the redneck gearhead in me was screaming in Jurassic World when the boys put a side by side battery into a Jeep. Then said Jeep that’s been sitting for 30 years, the motor or transmission wasn’t locked up at all, the tires weren’t dry rotted and the gas wasn’t dead. Baloney!
Also in Halloween Kills when the mob shows up to kill Michael armed with pots and pans like they’re Kevin McCalister



Seriously? This semi-immortal murder monster has terrified your town since 1978 and ONE person has a small revolver. This is supposed to be the Midwest, they would all have ARs
 
RollSonnenRoll said:
I’m perfectly willing to accept dinosaurs being cloned and surviving in a modern atmosphere/climate but the redneck gearhead in me was screaming in Jurassic World when the boys put a side by side battery into a Jeep. Then said Jeep that’s been sitting for 30 years, the motor or transmission wasn’t locked up at all, the tires weren’t dry rotted and the gas wasn’t dead. Baloney!
I'll add some more to Jurassic Park lol, sitting and watching a movie about dinosaurs, humans and dinosaurs getting along, and the thing that took me out of it was you could buy a hybrid T Rex for the price of a new Dodge Charger.
 
TKing said:
I'll add some more to Jurassic Park lol, sitting and watching a movie about dinosaurs, humans and dinosaurs getting along, and the thing that took me out of it was you could buy a hybrid T Rex for the price of a new Dodge Charger.
Hey, Joe Exotic was selling tiger cubs for 5 grand in Tiger King. That floored me. There's pure breed show dogs that cost more than that!
 
If you ever get chased by enemies who want to kill you just jump in the water and go under. They will look at the water for a good 5 seconds and then pressume you dead.
 
