Your best blind buy?

Kind of hard to do in the internet age, granted, but did you guys ever pick up any games back in the day on a whim?

For me it was definitely Metal Gear: Solid. As a kid I'd played the NES version of Metal Gear, along with the not really canon sequel Snake's Revenge, and when I saw Metal Gear: Solid at K-Mart, it was a total shock, but I picked it up immediately. Best blind buy ever.

Metal_Gear_Solid_cover_art.png
 
