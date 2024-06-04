Your best blind buy?

Kind of hard to do in the internet age, granted, but did you guys ever pick up any games back in the day on a whim?For me it was definitely Metal Gear: Solid. As a kid I'd played the NES version of Metal Gear, along with the not really canon sequel Snake's Revenge, and when I saw Metal Gear: Solid at K-Mart, it was a total shock, but I picked it up immediately. Best blind buy ever.