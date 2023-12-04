I know it's an adaptation, but the only option to get "A Christmas Carol" on there is the muppets version? Don't get me wrong, I quite like the muppets one, but I show my kids the 1951 Alastair Simevery year because it's awesome, alongside the old cartoon rendition of The Grinch. Batman Returns gets a spot up there, but not this?It's like if you had a poll saying "What's your favourite Christmas dinner?" and had ham, goose, sushi or thai, then left off turkey.