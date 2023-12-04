Movies Your 5 Favourite Christmas Movies

5 Favourite Christmas Movies

Die Hard takes place at Christmas but is not a Christmas movie. Ditto for Gremlins.

I picked It‘s a Wonderful Life, a Christmas Story, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, and Grinch (the Grinch cartoon, not the retarded Jim Carrey movie).
 
1.) Emmett Otters Jug-Band Christmas (not on the list)
2.) The Ref (not on the list)
3.) Scrooged
4.) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
5.) Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the OG cartoon version)
 
No Ref?
No Office Christmas?

You're killing me Smalls, you're Killing me.
 
Home Alone
Die Hard
Clark Griswold
Elf
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

HM:
A Christmas Story - It doesn't hold up that well IMO compared to the other 5 I listed
 
1. Its a Wonderful Life
2. Christmas Vacation
3. A Christmas Story
4. Charlie Brown
5. Die Hard/Gremlins
 
Mickey's Christmas Carol
It's a Wonderful Life
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
 
Good call with listing Batman Returns.

My vote is for Trading Places.

Also, not a movie, but honorable mention for the White Christmas episode of Black Mirror.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
The poll options are Christmas/Christmas related movies

My top 5

1. Home alone
2. Die hard
3. Batman returns
4. It's a wonderful life
5. Jingle all the way


My #5 pick could have been at least 4 other options but I'll stick with 1 of my favs growing up.
Where the f is Emmet otters jug band Christmas and the og version of the life and adventures of Santa clause ?





If you don't know about this shit you are not my kinda people.

Also it's a wonderful life is goat
 
Trading Places
Batman Returns
The Night They Saved Christmas
Babes in Toyland
Less Than Zero
 
I know it's an adaptation, but the only option to get "A Christmas Carol" on there is the muppets version? Don't get me wrong, I quite like the muppets one, but I show my kids the 1951 Alastair Sim A Christmas Carol every year because it's awesome, alongside the old cartoon rendition of The Grinch. Batman Returns gets a spot up there, but not this?

04a5c4b74403139b948f18b93d425de7.jpg

It's like if you had a poll saying "What's your favourite Christmas dinner?" and had ham, goose, sushi or thai, then left off turkey.
 
Wonderful life
Emett otter jugband Christmas
Clay version life and adventures of Santa clause
Muppet Christmas with the fraggles
Die hard.
 
Its a Wonderful Life
Christmas Vacation
Home Alone
A Christmas Story
Elf
 
I hate to make everyone’s heads explode, but Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie. It is set during Christmas time, yes. But it is not a Christmas movie.
That goes for Batman Returns as well, though I haven’t seen it since it was in theaters, so I can’t remember if Christmas was an actual theme or plot point in the movie. I doubt it was.
 
