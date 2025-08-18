Your 3 favorite items as a "pre teenager" (10 to 13 yo)

Streeter
Mine
1. Trampoline in back yard. Me an buddies did some serious crazy shit on that thing. I look back 40 years later an wonder how I didnt die.
2. Red Line bike - also did crazy shit on that thing and wonder how I didnt die. I brought that bike everywhere and won a few races with that thing - great times.
3. Bball hoop on my garage - spent countless hours pretending to be Magic , Bird, Dr. J.
HM - Atari and Commodore 64
