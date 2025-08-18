  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Your 3 favorite items as a "pre teenager" (10 to 13 yo)

Mine

1. Trampoline in back yard. Me an buddies did some serious crazy shit on that thing. I look back 40 years later an wonder how I didnt die.

2. Red Line bike - also did crazy shit on that thing and wonder how I didnt die. I brought that bike everywhere and won a few races with that thing - great times.

3. Bball hoop on my garage - spent countless hours pretending to be Magic , Bird, Dr. J.

HM - Atari and Commodore 64
 
My pro wrestling magazine

My pro wrestling toys

My pro wrestling videotapes
I had all the wwf toys too. The ring with alot of the wrasslers NOT the newer plastic ones (arms and legs moved) but the original rubber ones. Good times.
 
Bike for sure.
Not an item but my Guinea pig Sox.

I included the Guinea pig because I actually didn’t care about much at this time.
 
At 11-12 it was catholic school girls (they wild), peppermint schnaps, and blunts.

You put the three of those together you had a motherfuckin party.
 
1. Basketball hoop mounted on my garage

2. Baseball glove and bat

3. Super Nintendo
 
