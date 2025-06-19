Your 27 and meet the asshole wizzard

You're 27 in your absolute prime. Your appearance is that of prime Brad Pitt that fully meets qualifications of an average sherdogger. So perfect in every conceivable way.





Asshole wizard bumps into you and decides to throw 2 choices at you for rest of life. You gotta make it now.



Choice 1 - continue being same S level self have an Uber successful life and marry several top level models and super star's over course of life . More money than you know what to do with. A seemingly perfect life on outside . But you yourself are never really happy as everything always feels hollow and scripted . You're never really happy but never really miserable either. Your outwardly to world be living greatest life ever while inside as "mid" as could possibly be with no way out as that was your ceiling. There's nothing you could ever do to change it after.



Or choice 2



The asshole wizards choice #2 . You will maintain your appearance but you will never be really successful at anything . Never have any luck with women beyond mid level - (ex Anna Kendrck/ ann Taylor Joy level in hollywood) thats your max . Best job you will ever have be like a journeyman tradesman. However - whatever love you have will be full and anything you do will have meaning to you .. you will be able to experience true happiness both in relationships and life all be it on a much smaller scale but it would feel real as opposed to hollow.



What's your decision ?