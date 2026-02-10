  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Your 24 hours of movies?

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
4,799
Reaction score
2,896
In the order you'd watch them in.

Taking into consideration you'll be taking a leak or two, bound to be something ya need to attend to, so 10 2 hour movies give or take

Ok, it's midnight here ya go, you, your cat and some coffee....

1. King Kong 1933....beauty killed the beast
2. Wizard of Oz.....and your little dog too
3. Roadhouse....thought you'd be bigger
4. Casablanca.....here's to you kid
5. Warriors.....Warriorsssss come out and playaaaa
6. Cool Hand Luke.....what we got here is faiure to communicate
7. The Godfather.....make him an offer he can;t refuse
8. The Gladiator....are you not entertained?


Time to mix a drink.


9. On The Waterfront......you don't understand I could have been somebody, I could have been a contender
10. Treasure of the Sierra Madras.....badges badges we don;t need no stinking badges
 
Last edited:
Serious reply, working off of the assumption all films are 2 hours and there's 10 ( they won't be)

1 Lethal Weapon
2 Jaws
3 Amelie
4 Airplane
5 Demolition Man
6 Avengers Assemble
7 Skyfall
8 Princess Bride
9
10
 
Last edited:
Great list

I might try & fit a comedy in there somewhere but all top notch films to be sure
 
Conan the Barbarian
Conan the Destroyer
The Terminator
Commando
Predator
The Running Man
Kindergarten Cop
Totall Recall
T2
True Lies
 
No way I would ever attempt such a thing because I'd start to zone out and lose interest around movie 3-4. I want to enjoy my movies so I would spread my list out 2 a day over 5-6 days or whatever it would be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,222
Messages
58,425,421
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top