Your 24 hours of movies?

Sir Elzio Dennick
In the order you'd watch them in.
Taking into consideration you'll be taking a leak or two, bound to be something ya need to attend to, so 10 2 hour movies give or take
Ok, it's midnight here ya go, you, your cat and some coffee....
1. King Kong 1933....beauty killed the beast
2. Wizard of Oz.....and your little dog too
3. Roadhouse....thought you'd be bigger
4. Casablanca.....here's to you kid
5. Warriors.....Warriorsssss come out and playaaaa
6. Cool Hand Luke.....what we got here is faiure to communicate
7. The Godfather.....make him an offer he can;t refuse
8. The Gladiator....are you not entertained?
Time to mix a drink.
9. On The Waterfront......you don't understand I could have been somebody, I could have been a contender
10. Treasure of the Sierra Madras.....badges badges we don;t need no stinking badges
