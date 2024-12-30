Your 2024 Boxing Picks For The Year

Fighter Of The Year

Usyk
HM to Bam and Beterbiev

Fight Of The Year

Ortiz Bohachuk
HM Ford Kholmatov, Teraji Canizales and Usyk Fury 1

KO Of The Year

Koki Yoon
HM Leo Lopez, Zhang Wilder, Inoue Nery, Tank Martin

Round Of The Year

Round 8 of Ortiz Bohachuk

Performance Of The Year

Murtazaliev Tszyu

Upset Of The Year

Surace Munguia

Prospect Of The Year

Moses Itauma

Trainer Of The Year

Rudy Hernandez

Person Of The Year

Turki Akashikh
 
Usyk will win Fighter of the Year for his 2 wins over Fury but I'd go with Beterbiev personally. He destroyed Callum Smith, who had never even been dropped much less stopped, and then beat an undefeated P4Per in Bivol who was defensively the highest rated fighter in boxing (statistically). Plus, Usyk has already won Fighter of the Year before. Beterbiev hasn't.
 
