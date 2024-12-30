Your 2024 Boxing Picks For The Year

ExitLUPin
Fighter Of The Year
Usyk
HM to Bam and Beterbiev
Fight Of The Year
Ortiz Bohachuk
HM Ford Kholmatov, Teraji Canizales and Usyk Fury 1
KO Of The Year
Koki Yoon
HM Leo Lopez, Zhang Wilder, Inoue Nery, Tank Martin
Round Of The Year
Round 8 of Ortiz Bohachuk
Performance Of The Year
Murtazaliev Tszyu
Upset Of The Year
Surace Munguia
Prospect Of The Year
Moses Itauma
Trainer Of The Year
Rudy Hernandez
Person Of The Year
Turki Akashikh
