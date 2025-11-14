Movies Your 2 Favourite Christopher Nolan Films

  • Oppenheimer

  • Tenet

  • Dunkirk

  • Interstellar

  • The Dark Knight Rises

  • Inception

  • The Dark Knight

  • The Prestige

  • Batman Begins

  • Insomnia

  • Memento

  • The Following

Nolan has 8 films in IMDb's Top 250 films of all time which is the most for any director. Most would say hes the best director in the last 25 years.

I on the other hand only think he has 2 great/Excellent films (Prestige & dark knight)
Batman Begins is good as well as Insomnia (only because of Robin/Pacino) but prefer the other 2 over it.

I don't like interstellar like that and I think inception is kind of dumb & overrated.

So give me Prestige & dark knight and you can keep the rest.
 
Memento and The Prestige are great movies. I barely rate the rest of his films. They range from mediocre to garbage. That includes the dreary Dark Knight.
Inception is his most highest rated film on IMDb. I think its his most overrated. Currently watching and i cant wait to be finished with it.
 
I watched Inception once a long time ago and found it very tedious and boring. It was basically all exposition connected by a bunch of generic action scenes with people I didn't give a crap about. I plan to rewatch it again though but doubt my opinion will change. I don't understand the hype for it. Even the sfx scenes were meh. I think Nolan is generally a very poor character writer and too focused on high concepts. Sort of the opposite of a Spielberg.
 
I watched Inception once a long time ago and found it very tedious and boring. It was basically all exposition connected by a bunch of generic action scenes with people I didn't give a crap about. I plan to rewatch it again though but doubt my opinion will change. I don't understand the hype for it. Even the sfx scenes were meh. I think Nolan is generally a very poor character writer and too focused on high concepts. Sort of the opposite of a Spielberg.
I liked it 15 years ago but it doesnt hold up at all. The beginning was pretty good but it goes down hill fast shortly after. I strongly dislike the way Nolan uses guns. On one is ever shot/bloody and bullets will ricochet off windows instead of breaking it.

What did you think about Interstellar?
 
Nolan has 8 films in IMDb's Top 250 films of all time which is the most for any director. Most would say hes the best director in the last 25 years.

I on the other hand only think he has 2 great/Excellent films (Prestige & dark knight)
Batman Begins is good as well as Insomnia (only because of Robin/Pacino) but prefer the other 2 over it.

I don't like interstellar like that and I think inception is kind of dumb & overrated.

So give me Prestige & dark knight and you can keep the rest.
I like Nolan’s whole Batman trilogy, including The Dark Knight Rises, even though I get all the criticisms.

That said, i agree, I think The Prestige is his masterpiece (or the closest thing to it) and that The Dark Knight is up there with it as number 2.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a movie of his that I outright disliked honestly. But The Prestige is one of those rare film experiences for me where it seems to get better on each viewing. Huge fan of that one.
 
Memento and The Dark Knight for me. The Prestige a close third.

Tenet, Interstellar and Inception are 3 of the most overrated films ever.
 
What did you think about Interstellar?
For such a spectacular premise I found it extremely tedious and silly. The ending especially was ridiculous with how clunky and literal he made it. But that's Nolan. It's the last movie I saw in the cinema actually.
 
I like Nolan’s whole Batman trilogy, including The Dark Knight Rises, even though I get all the criticisms.

That said, i agree, I think The Prestige is his masterpiece (or the closest thing to it) and that The Dark Knight is up there with it as number 2.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a movie of his that I outright disliked honestly. But The Prestige is one of those rare film experiences for me where it seems to get better on each viewing. Huge fan of that one.
I actually liked the dark knight rises a lot. It was one of the best movie experiences for me 13 years ago. But the more I watch it the more I find stuff I dislike about it. Its been awhile since ive seen it so I will check it out again. Right now on my Nolan rewatch I have it

1. Prestige
2. Interstellar
3. Inception

Scarlett in Prestige is close to perfect. Watched it yesterday could rewatch it again today. I enjoyed it a lot.
 
Glad you people have finally come to your senses about Inception, I was the only one in here fighting against an army of neckbeards when that long winded boring ass over explanatory piece of junk movie came out


Ole Pete never is wrong, it seems
 
Glad you people have finally come to your senses about Inception, I was the only one in here fighting against an army of neckbeards when that long winded boring ass over explanatory piece of junk movie came out


Ole Pete never is wrong, it seems
Its probably the most overrated movie of all time. Between that and Shawshank.
 
The Dark Knight and Prestige for me, but Memento is a close one.

I've seen Inception 2 days ago and it still holds up as a solid 8 for me, but it's like Nolan's 6th or 7th best.
 
Yeah a solid 8 means a retarded 8

@revoltub knows
Idk, i've seen it countless times and while it has some flaws, it's still pretty much fast paced and fun so i still rate it as an 8.

Memento is just way better, more tight, better acted and edited as well -- it's also more personal and human as well.
 
Idk, i've seen it countless times and while it has some flaws, it's still pretty much fast paced and fun so i still rate it as an 8.

Memento is just way better, more tight, better acted and edited as well -- it's also more personal and human as well.
Wasn't fun at all for me. It was boring. The entire premise itself is dumb. I agree about Memento.
 
Wasn't fun at all for me. It was boring. The entire premise itself is dumb. I agree about Memento.
You still have like 4 Nolan films at 8 and above so? Isn't that bad then, but i don't see how it is dumb ?
 
Dark knight and Interstellar

The dark knight rises sucks the big one
 
