Nolan has 8 films in IMDb's Top 250 films of all time which is the most for any director. Most would say hes the best director in the last 25 years.
I on the other hand only think he has 2 great/Excellent films (Prestige & dark knight)
Batman Begins is good as well as Insomnia (only because of Robin/Pacino) but prefer the other 2 over it.
I don't like interstellar like that and I think inception is kind of dumb & overrated.
So give me Prestige & dark knight and you can keep the rest.
