"The 18-year-old prodigy won the $2.5 million battle, sealing a 7.5-6.5 victory in a dramatic Game 14 of classical chess...
“It’s fitting that the match goes to the last game, because we’ve both showed a lot of fighting spirit and played some very entertaining chess,” Gukesh said at a post-match news conference.
But analysts said China's Ding made a crucial blunder in the deciding Game 14 that ultimately handed the teen the title."
This is WAR
The future battle of intellectual superiority as real war, industry and economy becomes ever more tech and AI driven.
Russians notably absent.
Carlsen is still the GOAT but will need to come back to try to reclaim title.