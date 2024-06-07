I told EVERYONE about Wonderboy. GSP was talking about him being the next superstar, I watched all his Karate stuff I was so ready to watch this fight. Then he got smothered by Brown and I remember getting a call from my brother after the fight and him saying, "I'm not so sure about ur boy being as good as you think he is." I was pretty let down to say the least. Then he went on a seven fight win streak then fought for the title.