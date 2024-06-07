  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Young Matt Brown vs young Wonderboy

I told EVERYONE about Wonderboy. GSP was talking about him being the next superstar, I watched all his Karate stuff I was so ready to watch this fight. Then he got smothered by Brown and I remember getting a call from my brother after the fight and him saying, "I'm not so sure about ur boy being as good as you think he is." I was pretty let down to say the least. Then he went on a seven fight win streak then fought for the title.
 
Two words that were used to describe matt brown in the 1st were "elder" and "veteran"
Definitely contradicting the TS title
 
This fight was a wake up call for Wonderboy that he wouldn’t just be steamrolling elite MMA fighters with his striking.
 
michaelmichaelmichael90 said:
That guy for me was Pat Barry lol. The first event I showed to my friends live was Barry vs Congo - one of the most insane fights of all time
 
That being said, that fight wasn't exactly propaganda for MT.

Brown was wreastling heavy.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Brown beat the tar outta Wonder Boy that night and made Wonder Boy a much better fighter by doing so. I was surprised Wonder Boy didn't get finished that night.
Matt Brown was nearly finished himself in the 2nd and 3rd. He was punch drunk and it seemed like Wonderboy couldn't miss. It's impressive how he was able to still ground Wonderboy after being hurt the way he was, but also if Wonderboy had slightly better TDD at this time he probably would have won the fight.
 
