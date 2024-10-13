You think UFC goes back to Japan if Asakura wins the title?

I don’t think Japan is going to be in the UFC’s sights for the foreseeable future
 
I don't think a 125lb male Champ is a needle mover regardless of their nationality. It's the ufc's fault but I'm sure the MBA's have a reason for not dedicating marketing muscle on them.
 
Guys, they're not going to Africa, South Africa, or Japan for the matter.

I just don't see it, regardless of how many stars ever pop up. If they haven't done a soccer stadium for Conor by this point, why on earth would Africa or Japan be a priority for them?
I think Dana gives "we'll see's" out when asked, but that's as far as it goes
 
Does that Saudi company still own 10% or was their portion sold off too?
 
