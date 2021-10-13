It is coming out this friday on netflix but all the critics and reviewers got head start screenings but the praise coming out is almost identical with all of them.



I have watched season 1 & 2 when they came out and I personally thought this series is something else and there is nothing like it because it is unique and re-defines craziness and suspense.. I am even willing to go out on a limp and say if the season 3 reviews are to be believed this show could go down as one of the best of all times and I mean how can you do it 3 times going from exciting to exciting to exciting. First time hit could be excused as fluke and the 2nd time can be excused as 2nd time luck but not the 3rd time that is consistency making a gem followed by another gem and followed by even a bigger gem.



I would say this is the best Series since Breaking bad and to be fairly honest as someone who use to be a big breaking bad fan ''You'' is leagues above breaking bad and that itself says everything you need to know about the sheer quality of this stuff..



Edit: Season 3 has not aired yet but netflix announced season 4 an hour ago

