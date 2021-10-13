Television You season 3 reviews are in: ppl are saying it is wild and masterpiece

It is coming out this friday on netflix but all the critics and reviewers got head start screenings but the praise coming out is almost identical with all of them.

I have watched season 1 & 2 when they came out and I personally thought this series is something else and there is nothing like it because it is unique and re-defines craziness and suspense.. I am even willing to go out on a limp and say if the season 3 reviews are to be believed this show could go down as one of the best of all times and I mean how can you do it 3 times going from exciting to exciting to exciting. First time hit could be excused as fluke and the 2nd time can be excused as 2nd time luck but not the 3rd time that is consistency making a gem followed by another gem and followed by even a bigger gem.

I would say this is the best Series since Breaking bad and to be fairly honest as someone who use to be a big breaking bad fan ''You'' is leagues above breaking bad and that itself says everything you need to know about the sheer quality of this stuff..

Edit: Season 3 has not aired yet but netflix announced season 4 an hour ago
 
Me & my gf can't wait till Friday to watch this!

Season 1 was good damn Beck was so fkn hot

Season 2 was ok lots of hot chicks

Season 3 looks real good we shall see




giphy (6).gif
 
ironmansnap said:
Me & my gf can't wait till Friday to watch this!

Season 1 was good damn Beck was so fkn hot

Season 2 was ok

Season 3 looks real good we shall see

There will be alot of casualties in this season or should I say sacrifices and blood will flow
 
dragonsfly said:
There will be alot of casualties in this season or should I say sacrifices and blood will flow
Oh hells yes you allready know ! Let's see what happens w/ love she's very unstable lol she might put 1 in Joe when all is said & done or vise versa

Damn how did I not know about this show if it's that good?

Guess I know what I'll be watching next since I'm done with squid game
 
ironmansnap said:
Oh hells yes you allready know ! Let's see what happens w/ love she's very unstable lol she might put 1 in Joe when all is said & done or vise versa

She may just do that.. His walking on ice here and he needs to tread carefully. He has preyed on the weak for long time he has a predator besides him now and his not comfortable about it either

you-netflix.jpg
 
Yeah I was suprised about how I got into this show. Definitely next level stuff. I wouldn't go as far to say it's better than breaking bad though lol.
It's definitely in my top 10 though. Definitely a bingeable show.
 
You seems a little bit like Dexter. Really interesting concept - but a short shelf life. How long can they carry on the idea of a art-noir stalker mudererer?
 
laz0001 said:
You seems a little bit like Dexter. Really interesting concept - but a short shelf life. How long can they carry on the idea of a art-noir stalker mudererer?
Dexter is not as captivating and I don't know how to say this but his not that controversial but Joe is controversial as fuk. His not a killer as per say Dexter he kills due to obsession and he goes all out and the easiest way to say this is that his sick in the head. His most dangerous when he falls in love that is his most dangerous version his willing to take out anything at that point even that announcement trailer says everything ''I will do anything 4 you, I will walk on fire 4 you'' :rustled: Boy he does come thru with these words and once he imprints on a girl and obsesses over her there will be filled with body bags
 
show is Dexter, only made for women

writing is about as good as the worst seasons of Dexter
 
Considering how protective he is with kids, having his own is going to bedlam. Guess I know what I'm up to on Sunday, I've been looking forward to this for ages.

Shane-O-Mac said:
show is Dexter, only made for women

writing is about as good as the worst seasons of Dexter
Is it fuck, lol. Don't see too many chicks in this thread.
 
I'm definitely looking forward to this season! This show is good! And then we got Dexter next month?! C'mon now!

Screw squid game. This is what I've been looking forward to since last season.
 
