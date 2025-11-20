You only have this one opportunity which is right now, would you want to go back and start your life over again?

Would you want to go back and start you life over again?

  • Yes, I would go back and start over again.

    Votes: 42 56.8%

  • No, I'll just continue with my life right now.

    Votes: 32 43.2%
  • Total voters
    74
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

And you can bring back 5 specific knowledge you learned in your first life thus far to help you in your next go around.

Would you go back and start over? Also remember you would have to go through all the trials and tribulations of early life again but with gained knowledge.

For me I think I'm ok with what I went through in life so far and I don't mind continuing on until it ends.

You?
 
Armed with 5 specific pieces of information my life would've turned out so different ......but I wouldn't be with the person I'm with now.........and finding a woman that is accountable for her actions and that can step back see what she's done wrong is something definitely rare in my part of the world...... One that doesn't run when things get rough......and knows how to apologise........ doesn't have social media......

It's a very difficult choice......... But would I be the person I am today without the bad times........
 
You are a byproduct of each life experience and it’s one of the things that shape all of us along with our world view. So no, would not want to change. Would not want to remove what has lead me to right now.
 
Yes, I would go back.

With the knowledge of:

1.) BTC prices.
2.) When I shit my body out of itself and how, so as to prevent it.
3.) When and how I hurt both shoulders, to prevent hurting them.
4.) Gold and silver prices.
5.) Experience/wisdom about dating/women.
 
Long Dark Blues said:
Yes, I would go back.

With the knowledge of:

1.) BTC prices.
2.) When I shit my body out of itself and how, so as to prevent it.
3.) When and how I hurt both shoulders, to prevent hurting them.
4.) Gold and silver prices.
5.) Experience/wisdom about dating/women.
lol great break down. Love it.
 
I believe in overall predestined life but that our free will obstructs the intended path. Ultimately though we end up where we are supposed to be.

That said, yes I would do it over again with my knowledge. I would like to believe a better version of myself and my children would be the product of this but no one really knows.

I'd buy a ton of Bitcoin and be the richest man in the world though
 
I wouldn't do it. Because I wouldn't be able to resist making knowledge of females one of my 5 things, but armed with that knowledge as a young man I probably couldn't resist banging all the hot chicks, and I would inevitably end up with STD's, several illegitimate children, and a growing group of guys that want to kill me for banging their girl.

Plus I've had some shit in my life that was really unpleasant and lasted for years, and I wouldn't want to live through that again.

Also I couldn't take the chance that my 2 kids wouldn't exist.
 
Nope. I would have that knowledge and still, somehow, manage to fuck it up and be here, posting in a thread about which 80’s broad I’d rather bang. And I wouldn’t even have an excuse as to how it went so wrong.
 
Prime LeVan said:
I believe in overall predestined life but that our free will obstructs the intended path. Ultimately though we end up where we are supposed to be.

That said, yes I would do it over again with my knowledge. I would like to believe a better version of myself and my children would be the product of this but no one really knows.

I'd buy a ton of Bitcoin and be the richest man in the world though
lol Yah Bitcoin FTW
 
Fedorgasm said:
I wouldn't do it. Because I wouldn't be able to resist making knowledge of females one of my 5 things, but armed with that knowledge as a young man I probably couldn't resist banging all the hot chicks, and I would inevitably end up with STD's, several illegitimate children, and a growing group of guys that want to kill me for banging their girl.

Plus I've had some shit in my life that was really unpleasant and lasted for years, and I wouldn't want to live through that again.

Also I couldn't take the chance that my 2 kids wouldn't exist.
That's true about your 2 kids now. Who knows if you'll have them again if you did it all over again.
 
That's a really tough one.

I do have regrets, yet without the mistakes that I had made, I would not have become the person I am.

And if I started my life over, I wouldn't learn the lessons meant for me.

If I'd get to start over with knowledge/experience that I have accumulated so far, I probably would do it. If I were to start from scratch, then IDK.
 
And what do you mean by “5 knowledge?”
Like, I can only remember 5 things from my previous life? What about all of the wisdom accumulated? Or would I still have the mind of a child, but I would just know “I need to invest in Palintir” or something? How would I just know that and trust it without any contextual information?
 
Jack Reacheround said:
And what do you mean by “5 knowledge?”
Like, I can only remember 5 things from my previous life? What about all of the wisdom accumulated? Or would I still have the mind of a child, but I would just know “I need to invest in Palintir” or something? How would I just know that and trust it without any contextual information?
lol very good question, you would just know through osmosis that specific knowledge. It'll just be there I suppose intuitively until the time is necessary to apply it.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
lol very good question, you would just know through osmosis that specific knowledge. It'll just be there I suppose intuitively until the time is necessary to apply it.
No, I would question it. And I would require actual evidence. So I would never end up investing in Palintir or Google or whatever.

So my answer is no, I’m fine. I actually did ok in life amd am just coasting into retirement now. Most of my financial struggle is behind me. Most. I do need a new roof which is going to cost me a ton of money.
 
