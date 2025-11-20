You only have this one opportunity which is right now, would you want to go back and start your life over again?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
And you can bring back 5 specific knowledge you learned in your first life thus far to help you in your next go around.
Would you go back and start over? Also remember you would have to go through all the trials and tribulations of early life again but with gained knowledge.
For me I think I'm ok with what I went through in life so far and I don't mind continuing on until it ends.
You?
