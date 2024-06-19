You love the band, but you hate that one song of theirs

As the title says.



There's this band or artist you love, and obviously you like some of their songs better than others, BUT there's this one song that you for some reason detest, hate and never wanna hear again.



This one fits perfectly for me. I believe it's the annoying synth-riff that gets me pissed off every time I listen to it. Which I don't, cuz it's so annoying.



I love Dire Straits in general. It's just this fucking song. What's yours?



