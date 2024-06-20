  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

You know what’s a good show?

Pliny Pete said:
The blonde chick was a hottie
Click to expand...

Joanna Garcia..... yes

Joanna-Garcia.jpg
 
Official said:
Reba


It broke records on the WB

I don’t know, go fuck yourself I guess if you disagree
Click to expand...
The oldest daughter is from my neck of the woods, and from the gossip around town was that she was nice… just a kind, nice gal.

Show was decent too. The goofy fella who went on to Shameless was good at that typical sitcom role.
 
I’m gonna keep poundin this Dark Eyes vodka and watchin Reba
 
One of the ABC Family type channels used to play Reba and Still Standing reruns damn near all day long. It’s basically what my freshman dorm TV stayed on all year. Great study background. Every time I hear those themes I’m right back in my little dorm





Just good ol wholesome Americana sitcoms!
 
I never watched it. It just looked so bad.

I know, I know. How could I know it’s bad if I haven’t watched it?

The same way I know what shit tastes like even though I’ve never eaten it.
 
I think that aliens live among us like in the Men in Black movies, and Reba is their coded news program.

The aliens are confident that humans will not crack the code because no human can watch enough Reba to do so.

This is a best of Reba clip; how many minutes can you last?



I couldn't last 2 minutes.

Remember, someone (likely an alien) thought this was the absolute best that the show had to offer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GuanoApes
There are more cougars in USA than Canada, I believe..
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,869
Messages
55,722,141
Members
174,910
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top