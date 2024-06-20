You know what’s a good show?

I think that aliens live among us like in the Men in Black movies, and Reba is their coded news program.



The aliens are confident that humans will not crack the code because no human can watch enough Reba to do so.



This is a best of Reba clip; how many minutes can you last?







I couldn't last 2 minutes.



Remember, someone (likely an alien) thought this was the absolute best that the show had to offer.