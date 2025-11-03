You know Tom's duplicity was on full display post fight right?

its a total embarrasment if jones fought this guy in his last fight
tom aspinal becoming a laughing stock
 
Bro, he could’t see from one eye, the other looked fk’ed up too, prob blurry and distorted vision. Still impossible even for a blind person to not see Gane poking both eyes.

Are people seriously this retarded? You’re in a fight ffs. Its not like you’re at home on your couch where if you can see or not it doesnt matter. You cant afford to not see right in Tom’s situation, you’ll get knocked out. Its one thing if it came from punches, but in this case its an illegal foul. What people expected him to do? Even half blinded to lie to the doc and ref and say he’s fine? He’d be the most retarded champ in mma history to have lied to continue a fight without seeing sh** lol
 
